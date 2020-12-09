Friday night’s semifinals matchup between Waskom and Franklin will be a rematch of the 2015 state championship where the Wildcats came out on top in a 33-21 victory.
Five years later, the two teams meet again as the winner goes back to state and Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling knows it will be anything but easy for his Wildcats.
“They’re really talented,” Keeling said of the Lions. “They run to the football. They sprint to the line of scrimmage. They try to run it before you can get set and put you in some bad situations just by formations and they force you to be more balanced.”
Keeling said his defense will be on the lookout for guys like Bryson Washington, a sophomore quarterback and junior tailback Ethan Saxson. The Wildcats will look for help from guys like Mikael Cooper who currently has 86 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles as well as guys like Zay Thomas who has 86 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack and four fumble recoveries and Jayvis Jones who has 89 tackles, five tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and five broken up passes.
“Our D-line is going to have to play really well,” Keeling offered. “They’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage and not let them continually, over and over and over, run the ball at us.
“We have to put them in some second-and-nines and stuff like that, stuff that gets them out of their comfort zone and hopefully force a couple of turnovers. That’s the kind of stuff we’re going to have to have.”
Friday’s quarterfinals matchup is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Rose Stadium in Tyler. The winner will take on the winner of Canadian and Gunter in the state championship