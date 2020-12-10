When Waskom goes up against Franklin in a rematch of the 2015 state championship Friday night in the 3A Division II semifinals, offensively, the Wildcats will do the very thing that got them to this point – run the ball.
This season has seen 15 different Wildcats carry the ball, 11 of which have scored at least one touchdown. As a team, the Wildcats have 547 carries for 4,623 yards and 67 touchdowns.
Tesean Hamilton leads the rushing attack with 141 carries for 1,098 yards and 19 touchdowns. D.J. Feaster has helped carry a large load by rushing 83 times for 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns. Markus Gonzalez leads the team at quarterback and has shown he can do damage with his feet as he has rushed 78 times for 408 yards and five touchdowns. If he decides to throw, he has solid targets in guys like Paxton Keeling who has eight catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Feaster has also caught four passes for 160 yards and three scores.
Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling knows the Lions defense will come prepared.
“They’re a control-gap team,” the coach said. “They’re not a lot-of-blitzing type of group. They’re really sound and coached really well. They’re always going to be in the right position for sure. Those guys do a really good job over there.”
The Lions currently own an overall record of 11-2 record and went 6-0 in District 13-3A Division II. They’re coached by Mark Fannin who served as offensive coordinator of the Lions in 2015 when they lost to Waskom in the state championship game.
“I’m sure they want to beat us really bad, a little revenge factor,” Keeling said.
Friday’s game between Waskom and Franklin is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Tyler’s Rose Stadium.