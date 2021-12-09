With a win Friday night, Waskom’s football team will advance to the state championship for the first time since going back-to-back in 2014-2015. In order to make that happen, the Wildcats look to do exactly what they’ve been doing offensively all season – run the ball and control the clock.
Three Wildcats have rushed for over 1,000 yards this season. DJ Feaster has had 79 carries for 1,299 yards and 21 touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Watson has 123 carries for 1,146 yards and 26 touchdowns and Tesean Hamilton has 1,004 yards and 16 touchdowns on 120 carries. As a team, the 13-1 Wildcats have rushed for 5,543 yards and 90 touchdowns. Watson is 43-of-78 passing for 906 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. Carson Gonzalez is the team’s leading receiver with 15 catches for 384 yards and five scores.
Waskom and Friday’s opponent, Franklin are no strangers to each other. They met a year ago in the same round where the Lions defeated the Wildcats 14-13.
“No. 75 (Andrew Elmore) is the big nose guard,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach said when asked about Franklin’s defense. “No. 8 (Devyn Hidrogo) is one of their better safeties and 15 (Murphy) is probably their best overall player, 65 (Luis Munoz is a good defensive tackle for them.
“They sprint to the line of scrimmage and they run what they run extremely fast,” Keeling said of the Lions. “They’re very efficient at it. They’ve got most of their skilled kids back. They’re going to be a year bigger and a year stronger just like we are. Last year we did a really good job defending them and they did a good job defending us. We both averaged over 50 points a game and last year they scored 14 and we scored 13. When you match up and run what our teams run, keeping the clock moving, 24 minutes in a half can go by extremely fast.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is slated for 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Waskom will be the visiting team. Ticket prices are $7.