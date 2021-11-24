Waskom and Newton are no strangers to each other as Friday’s Regional matchup will be the fourth postseason meeting between the two teams since 2014.
“It’s a pretty constant,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “They’re in the same region we’re in, so if you’re both good, eventually, you’re going to meet up with them.”
The Wildcats defeated the Eagles in the 2014 State Championship game 41-22 but fell in their next two meetings.
“They beat us in ’16 and they beat us in ’18,” Keeling said. “One year it was in the regional finals and one year it was in the first round. This will be the fourth time in seven years.”
Waskom own an overall record of 11-1 is coming off a 56-20 win over Troup while the second round saw Newton defeat DeKalb 36-6 to bring its record to 10-1 on the year.
Offensively, the Eagles are led by quarterback Maliek Woods who was the newcomer of the year for District 12-3A Division II in 2020 before moving to under center. This year he has proven to be threat with his arm and his feet and is joined by running back Deanthony Gatson.
“No. 7 is their tailback, DeAnthony Gatson, he’s got like 20 something offers from all over the country,” Keeling said. “So obviously, he’s the main focus. The quarterback, No. 5 (Maliek Woods) is a really good player for them. They’re talented, for sure.”
Defensively, the Wildcats will continue to look to guys like Trey Stevenson who has 121 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, seven quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and 11 quarterback pressures; as well as guys like Zay Thomas who has 53 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, 10 passes broken up, four interceptions and two blocked kids. Matt Dykes has also made his presence known as he has 33 tackles, five tackles for a loss, 2.5 quarterback sacks and four fumble recoveries. Last week’s 20 points against the Waskom was the most the Wildcats have allowed since week two against Timpson.
The winner of Friday’s game between Waskom and Newton is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Nacogdoches High School’s Dragon Stadium. The winner will advance to the fourth round to take on the winner of West Rusk and Daingerfield.