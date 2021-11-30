Heading into last week’s area matchup between Newton and Waskom, most people expected a closer battle than Waskom’s commanding 42-6 win. The 12-1 Wildcats are looking to take their next step closer to the state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as they prepare for the 11-2 Daingerfield Tigers and it starts with their defense that has allowed a total of 33 points in their three playoff games.
“They’re very, very dynamic, very athletic,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said of the Tigers. “They’re not overly complicated. They’re simple but what they do is they put their athletes in great position to make plays.”
Daingerfield has rushed for 2,573 yards this season and thrown for 3,593 yards. Dcorian Wright leads the team’s rushing attack with 1,616 yards and 19 touchdowns on 178 carries. CJ Gilbert leads the receiving squad with 61 catches for 1,161 yards and 17 touchdowns. Aeryn Hampton has also proven to be a solid target with 39 catches for 980 yards and 12 scores. Jakevian Rodgers has 27 catches for 565 yards and four touchdowns.
“No. 3 (Wright) is the tailback. He’s a really good player,” Keeling said. “No. 15 (Gilbert) and 7 (Rodgers) are their two main outside receivers. I would say No. 8 (Hampton) is their most dynamic speed jet-sweep type guy.”
The Tigers will be without Dee Lewis who has gone 133-of-230 for 2,950 yards and 37 touchdowns on the year due to an injury to the starting quarterback. Stepping in for him will be Chase Johnson who is currently 24-of-32 for 519 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s a good, big looking dude to be a freshman,” Keeling said of Johnson. “He’s 6-2, probably a 170, 180-pound kid. So they’re not replacing him with just anybody. This kid is good.”
Defensively, the Wildcats will continue to look to guys like linebacker Trey Stevenson, defensive lineman Carter Watson and defensive back Zay Thomas, among others. Keeling said he hopes his team is able to force turnovers.
“Anytime you get turnovers, the momentum shifts in your favor, especially if it comes after you’ve had a drive and scored, then they turn it over right back to your offense, that momentum, you can almost see the shift of their shoulders and head go down,” he said. “It will be a tall task. They’re in the fourth round for a reason. We’ll have to do a good job of containing them.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game between Waskom and Daingerfield is slated for 7 p.m. at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3D8YSkm. The winner will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of Franklin vs. Poth.