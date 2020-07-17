Questions are in the air regarding how much of a football season there will be in 2020 but those questions didn’t stop Dave Campbell’s Texas Football from putting out its 2020 edition.
This year’s magazine has the Waskom Wildcats finishing in second place in District 11-3A DII behind Hughes Springs and in front of Harrison County and district rival Elysian Fields.
“The non-district slate is key for a Wildcat team breaking in a new QB and a young OL, but plenty of starters return on both sides of the ball to erase the memory of a non-playoff finish a year ago,” the magazine reads.
Waskom finished last season with an overall record of 5-5 and a district record of 4-3. Despite having a winning record against district opponents, the Wildcats lost a coin flip and were kept out of the playoffs.
Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said he hasn’t read the magazine yet but is OK with being picked at that No. 2 spot.
“Being picked second is better than being picked last,” Keeling said. “I think it’s a testament to our program after a 5-5 season last year, we are picked that high.”
The Wildcats are slated to kick off the season Friday, Aug. 28 at home against Garrison.