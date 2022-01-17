Whitney Keeling, who led Waskom to a couple of state titles and turned the Wildcat program into a perennial winner during his 12 seasons as head coach and athletic director, is set to become head football coach and athletic director at Tatum High School later this month.
Keeling, who compiled a 113-40 record at Waskom, will take over at Tatum on Jan. 27. He'll replace Jason Holman, who spent three seasons at Tatum before accepting a job at Jacksonville last week.
"This is really an opportunity I never dreamed of," Keeling said. "They called me and asked me to come and visit and offered me the job. I have a daughter who will be a senior, and I never dreamed of moving during her senior year, but after consulting with my family we made the decision to do it."
Keeling's Waskom teams won back-to-back Class 3A Division II state titles in 2014 and 2015, and three of his Wildcat teams - 2013, 2020 and 2021 - reached the state semifinals.
Waskom went 25-4 the past two seasons under Keeling, including a 13-2 finish in 2021 that saw the Wildcats defeat Corrigan-Camden (62-7), Troup (56-20), Newton (42-6) and Daingerfield (34-8) before falling to Franklin (28-14) in the state semifinals.
"Waskom has been very good to me for 12 years, and I'll never be able to show my gratitude to the. I'll forever be a Wildcat," Keeling said. "In this profession, you don't get the opportunity to stay in one place for 12 years. I've had two sons come through the program and play for me, and I'll always have those memories."
Tatum is coming off an 8-3 season that saw the Eagles fall to Pottsboro in overtime (56-55) in the bi-district round of the playoffs.