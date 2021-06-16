Waskom’s Kolby Kubiak (Co-ed), Longview’s Mia Jones (Girls’ 12-13), Naples’ Gracie Tucker (Girls’ 14-15), Atlanta’s Alex Hammond (Boys’ 12-13), Maud’s Shelby Bradshaw (Girls’ 10-11), Texarkana’s Junior Power (Boys’ 14-15), Addison Cross (Boys’ 10-11), and Broken Bow, Oklahoma’s Jaxon Jennings (Boys’ 16 & Up) won their respective divisions during the latest Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour tournament at Texarkana’s Northridge Country Club on Monday.

Jones shot a 94 to set up her victory in the Girls’ 12-13 Division, and Bradshaw won the Girls’ 10-11 Division with a round of 62 over nine holes.

Kubiak soared by the competition with a 41 in the nine-hole Co-ed Division to earn a win, while Carthage’s Remington Howell finished second with a 56.

Tucker shot a 114 to win the Girls’ 14-15 Division, while Texarkana’s Anna Bius finished runner-up with a 128.

Hammond recorded a 78 to earn the victory in the Boys’ 12-13 Division, while Texarkana’s Graham Andres finished five strokes back at 83 for the second-place spot.

Texarkana finished the day with a pair of winners. Power produced a strong round in the Boys’ 14-15 Division that resulted in a score of 72, while fellow Texarkansan Cale Preston finished second with a 77. Cross then won the Boys’ 10-11 Division with a 41 over nine holes, while Carthage’s Greyson Akin was runner-up with a 46.

The Boys’ 16 and Up Division saw two golfers from Broken Bow, Oklahoma battle it out. Jennings prevailed with an 82, while Baylor Bishop finished second with an 87.

Recommended For You


nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com