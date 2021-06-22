LONGVIEW — Longview’s Mia Jones turned in a round of 93 to win the girls 12-13 division on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview.
Other division winners include Cale Preston of Carthage with a 77 (boys 14-15), Texarkana’s Junior Power with a 72 (boys 16-up), Texarkana’s Graham Andres with an 85 (boys 12-13), Mount Pleasant’s Sophie Greco with an 86 (girls 14-15), Maud’s Shelby Bradshaw with a 54 for nine holes (girls 10-11), Carthage’s Greyson Akins with a 46 for nine holes (boys 10-11) and Waskom’s Kolby Kubiak with a 37 for nine holes (coed 7-9).
Earning runner-up finishes on Monday were Pittsburg’s Drew Marshall with an 81 (boys 14-15), Longview’s Brennan Ferguson with a 74 (boys 16-up), Longview’s Michael Crossland with an 85 (boys 12-13), Texarkana’s Sydney Reynolds with a 94 (girls 14-15), Diana’s Ty Seward with a 68 (boys 10-11, nine holes) and Carthage’s Remington Howell with a 49 (coed 7-9, nine holes).
The remaining schedule includes tournaments on June 28 at the Tempest in Liberty City (adult/youth), July 5 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 12 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston and July 19 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (adult/youth).
The season will end on July 26 with the annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is for boys and girls, and will feature a coed (7-9) division, 10-11 boys and girls, 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
All tournaments will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Yearly membership is $35, and tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Adult/youth tournaments are $35 for members and $45 for non-members (carts not included).
For information: atgcgolf@gmail.com.