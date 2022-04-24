Just a couple years ago, sports were keeping cable and satellite companies alive. While a lot of people were cutting the cord and tearing down the dish, we sports fans didn’t want to make that move because we wanted sports. Sports were and are the only reason many of us have any TV and streaming services at all.
I realize I’ve written on this topic before but things continue to change. I’m not sure if those changes are good or bad.
Apple has become a major player in the game. Friday night’s game between the Rangers and Athletics was broadcasted on Apple TV and all signs point toward Apple landing Sunday Ticket. These streaming services realize the sports market is a huge one and without it, they were missing out on large audiences so companies like Apple turned it up a notch or two and got aggressive. These kinds of moves not only help bring in viewers but kill the competition. DirecTV was already struggling as it was but Sunday Ticket was its life support. Now with that gone, I can’t help but wonder if DirecTV will soon join Blockbuster video as a thing of the past.
Reports have it that Amazon was the runner up for Sunday Ticket. Amazon has also become a major player in the game. The thought that Amazon would air NFL games on Thursday nights and land Al Michaels would have been really hard to believe just a few years ago.
What I don’t like about streaming services picking up sports is the fact that there are too many streaming services and that can eat one’s wallet and defeat the purpose of having everything in one location. I personally am not a fan of Netflix. You remember when movies skipped the theaters and went straight to video? Well, that’s how I see Netflix. The way I’ve heard it described is like a fridge full of food you don’t want to eat. I mean, Kevin James as Sean Payton? Really? I just hope Netflix doesn’t pick up sports make it necessary for everyone to sign up for it.
I wish there was a streaming service for just sports across the board? ESPN + is the closest we have to that but it’s still a long way off from being as good as it could be. One thing I’d like to see is all things sports (at least live sports), regardless of network, join one streaming service. So Fox Sports, ESPN, CBS, Bally etc... all join the same app and split the money paid by subscribers. I realize there’s a better chance of the Cowboys winning a Super Bowl, or heck, a World Series. Companies are far too rich and greedy.
Who knows, maybe it will go full circle and end up back at the point where cable and satellite are back on top because everybody is tired of having so many streaming services and want everything they watch to back in one place. Or perhaps it will go an entirely different direction. Things are changing rapidly and making it harder and more expensive for us to watch sports.