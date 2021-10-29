It was this time last year when Waskom’s then freshman quarterback Cole Watson suffered a season-ending injury against Elysian Fields.
“It was an option play to the right, send the guy in motion and I kept it, cut back to the middle of the field, the guy jumps on top of me, lands pretty hard on my shoulder,” Watson recalls. “I didn’t take my pads off until after we got back here (in the locker room). Then we saw it was swollen and that’s when we knew it was probably broken.”
Watson was forced to watch from the sideline as his Wildcats went 11-2 and five rounds deep into the playoffs.
“It was pretty tough, especially with that deep run we made,” he said. “I wanted to be out there playing but those guys did a great job filling in and we made a really good run.”
Despite not being able to lead the team from under center, Watson found other ways to help his teammates.
“I was always talking to the players, telling them good job and congratulating them when we scored and made good plays on the field,” Watson said. “I tried to give Markus (Gonzalez), the quarterback who came in, all the tips I could. He did a great job. He did really well. I’m really proud of him.”
Now a sophomore, Watson has played every game this season as he’s currently 26-of-43 for 480 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has done more damage with his feet, however, rushing for 580 yards and 15 touchdowns on 58 attempts.
“I feel more confident in running the options and being vocal, just leading and making decisions on the field,” Watson said. “I think we know the task ahead of us and I think we’re getting better every week. That’s the goal to get better every week and prepare really well for the team ahead of us, whoever that is and try to win at all costs.”
“In the offseason, he’s gotten bigger and stronger,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “The one thing Cole has to do is do what we ask him to do. Sometimes he tries to win the game by himself. There are a lot of guys who can help us win. He doesn’t have to be the only player we have and sometimes he gets out of himself a little bit but he’s a young kid, still 15 years old. Very few times do you turn over your offense to a 14-year-old-freshman kid coming in. We knew there would be growing pains but this is still only his 15th game to play. There are growing pains that come with it and every mistake he makes, he learns from it. We feel like he’s getting better. He’s a coach’s kid and loves to play the game.”
The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them tonight when they play host to Harrison County and district rival Elysian Fields.
“Our motto for the week has been, ‘Do what we do,’” Keeling said. “I think sometimes you over-think it. It’s another game, obviously a big game. We’re playing for the district championship so we know it’s a big game, on top of it it’s our rival and they’re really good. Then on top of that, it’s senior night for our guys. There are just a lot of things that go into it but once I think once they step on the field and the lights kick on, then it’s just a faceless opponent and you’ve got to execute and do what you’ve done all year.”
Being that tonight is senior night, Watson hopes to help win it for his senior teammates, including his brother Carter who plays on the defensive line.
“After last year, making it to the fifth round and coming up short in the semifinal game, I think it’s really important to do our best to try to get back to that point for our seniors because they’ve worked their tails off,” Watson said. “That’s huge. I just want to do it for them.”
“I think the No. 1 thing is you’ve got to stop their (Yellow Jackets) run game,” Keeling said. “The Goodnight kid is really talented and they try to start everything with him. I think we’ve got to do a good job of eliminating their big runs and try to get them in passing situations. I think we’ve got to execute on offense. Our offensive line is the starting point of our football team. If we can control the line of scrimmage, maintain possession of the ball, eliminate turnovers and penalties, then I think we have a good chance of winning it.”
Tonight’s Harrison County matchup between Waskom and Elysian Fields is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Waskom’s Jimmy E. Cox Stadium.