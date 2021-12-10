There’s already plenty of motivation going around among the Waskom Wildcats to bring home a state championship but for two sets of brothers – senior defensive lineman Carter Watson and his brother, sophomore quarterback Cole Watson, as well as senior linebacker Markus Gonzalez and his brother, sophomore wide receiver Carson Gonzalez, there seems to be even another motivational factor – each other.
“I really don’t want to see this being their last game, their last time playing football,” Carson said. “I want them to go out on a high note.”
“Oh, that’d be awesome,” Cole said about the idea of sending his brother and senior teammates off with a state championship. “We fell short in that close game (last year’s semifinals against Franklin), we’re going to do everything we can to win this time.”
“It just makes us want to play harder,” Markus said. “We want do everything we can to win. We don’t want to go home.”
The two sets of brothers have helped lead the Wildcats to a 13-1 record and are tired of hearing about their only loss.
“For me it’s motivation,” Markus said. “Every week, they always bring up Timpson. That infuriates me.”
That loss came the second week of the season and the Wildcats have since won 12 straight. The Watson and Gonzalez brothers say they’re not the same team.
“We’ve gotten in a lot better shape,” Carter said.
All four of them have made their presence felt. Carter has 76 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries, and one broken up pass. Also on the defensive side, Markus has 80 tackles, 12 of which were for a loss, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, three quarterback pressures, three pass broken up and one interception. On the other side of the ball, Watson is 43-of-78 passing for 906 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 123 carries for 1,145 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has thrown more completions to Carson than any other receiver. Carson has 15 catches for 384 yards and five touchdowns.
“Really and truly, they’re so different in personalities,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said of the two sets of brothers. “Starting with Carter, he never speaks, ever. He’s a silent but deadly type of kid. He’s always going to do exactly what you tell him to do. He’s not going to waver from it. If you tell him to block left, he’s going to block left. It doesn’t matter if there’s a guy there or not. It’s just his mentality. Cole on the other hand, is very opinionated and wants to talk all the time. It’s a typical two-different-mentality-type of brothers. Both are tough as nails.
“Markus is a lot like Carter,” Keeling continued. “He doesn’t speak a whole lot but both Carter and Markus are captains of our football team, because of their work ethic, their character, dedication to the program. You couldn’t have asked for two better guys as seniors to lead your football team than those two guys. Carson is a first-year starter for us at receiver. He has had a great season for us. He’s continued to get better each and every week. He’s one of the main targets. When we go throw the ball, we’re going to target him. He runs great routes. He’s got great hands. He’s played a lot of defense for us this year when we didn’t really expect him to play but through injuries and different circumstances, he’s played a lot. He has a very outgoing personality. He will talk to a stranger.”
The two sophomores and two seniors say there’s definitely a bit of sibling rivalry.
“He (Carter) tells me all the time, ‘The defense got you out of that one,’” Cole said. “He has hit me before (in practice).”
Cole and Carson admit they have learned lessons from their brothers that they hope to apply in the next coming seasons.
“Don’t take anything for granted,” Carson said. “I know these two guys are probably the two hardest-working people I know.”
“They’ve worked their tails off all four years,” Cole added. “They’ve played a lot of good football teams and they’ve played really good in the past two weeks. They’ve always worked hard and shown when you work hard, good things will happen.”
In the meantime, the Wildcats are hoping to punch their ticket to the state championship tonight.
“By physical,” Carter said when asked what the keys are to making that happen.
“Control the front lines,” Markus added.
“There are going to be ups and downs and you’ve got to play through the downs,” Carter offered.
Tonight’s game is slated for a 7 pm kickoff at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.