For the second time in thirteen tournaments, DJ Watson of Longview proved to be the top angler in East Texas.
Watson won this past weekends KYKX/The Ranch Big Bass Bonanza held at Lake O’ the Pines. Watson also caught the biggest bass of the weekend back in 2009.
Now a three-day tournament, Bryan Hester of Bossier City, Louisiana brought in 9.170 pounder in the 10:00 hour to take the lead, and win the hour. But, less than an hour later, former champion Watson weighed in a 9.371 whopper that took the lead. Those ended up being the only 2 nine-plus pounders for the whole weekend.
Of the 1,236 other anglers competing, no one could even crack eight pounds. Watson’s whale held on to win the hour, the bass of the day, and the winner for the weekend.
“I’m still kinda shocked it held up for the whole weekend,” Watson said. “I’m just very blessed, and lucky. This is the best tournament in the world, I’ve fished it my whole life, my kids and my grandkids fish with me, I just love it.”
Watson took home quite a haul. In addition to winning the hourly cash ($620), he got to double his money for having his lucky t-shirt on ($620). He won Bass O’ The Day for Friday ($5,720), top former champ ($520), top senior angler (62+) ($520), A JaycoJayflight SLX RV from Hayes RV Center in Longview, plus an additional $45,520 for a weekend grand total of $74,120.
“It’s just great to be 100% back from the last two years,” tournament director Harlen The Sports Guy said. “We lost the tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic; we put it back on last year, but without vendors, spectators, or live music. This was our twentieth year back on the lake, and it’s just great we could celebrate that milestone with the full swing tradition everyone’s come to know and love.”
Hourly winners (144) took home cash for finishing in the top six for their hour. All total, this year’s tournament paid out over $240,000 in cash & prizes!!
Next year’s tournament will once again be on Lake O’ the Pines, May 5-7.
2022 TOP 10: 1. DJ Watson, Longview; 2. Bryan Hester, Bossier City, Louisiana; 3. Arthur Johnson, Longview; 4. Jessie Taylor, Hallsville; 5. Seth Bilnoski, Union Grove; 6. Harold Lee, Longview; 7. Nathan Ward, Diana; 8. Trenton Gross, White Oak; 9. William Robertson, White Oak; 10. Gary Stuckey, Kilgore
OTHER WINNERS: Top Jr. Angler ($1,020) – William J. Hawks, Belcher, Louisiana; Top High School Individual ($1,020) – Logan Clark, Hallsville; Top High School Team – Hallsville ($520 Each) – Logan Clark, Noah Jarrett, Cash Skarda, & A.J. Hendrix; Top Female Angler ($520) – Shelby Dudley, Whitehouse; Top Senior Angler ($520) – DJ Watson, Longview; Top Veteran Angler ($520) – Seth Bilnoski, Union Grove; Top Former Champ ($520) – DJ Watson, Longview; Top Nurse / 1st Responder – Friday ($1,020) – Kandace Brasher, Gilmer; Saturday ($1,020) – Harold Lee, Longview; Sunday ($1,020) –Cory Franks, Ft. Worth