Although I plan on enjoying the remainder of my summer as much as possible and am in no rush for it to be over anytime soon, I look forward to what’s in store this upcoming football season.
We’re putting our final touches on the Zone Magazine, voting on players for the East Texas Dream Team and making predictions as to which teams will win the local districts, college football’s conferences and even NFL predictions and that makes me yearn for football season.
Yeah I’ve caught some USFL this spring here and there but it’s hard for me to be invested in it not knowing if it’s going to be around in a couple years. We’ve seen far too many attempts at spring football leagues that end up collapsing and I’m not sure this will be a different story but we know the Texas high school football as well as college football and the NFL are all here to stay and whatever is in store this fall will be worth watching.
Three Harrison County schools will enter this season with new athletic directors/head football coaches. I’m looking forward to seeing what Jack Alvarez does with Marshall. I’ve talked to several people who have worked with him in the past and have only heard good things. Of course, Elysian Fields is getting a fresh start under Justin Crow as their rival Waskom is doing the same under the direction of Greg Pearson. I’m really looking forward to seeing how these stories unfold.
Then of course, there’s a lot to look forward in college football, even at the local level. Several Harrison County natives are playing at the next level and it will be fun to see what they’re able to accomplish on and off the field. As always, it’ll be fun to see who lands in what Bowl games, specifically the National Championship game and who will win the Heisman Trophy.
Let’s not pretend there’s a shortage of great storylines in the NFL. Will the Rams be able make another run at it under the direction of Texas native Matthew Stafford? What will it take for the Cowboys to be competitive? Will Marshall’s own Chasen Hines earn himself a roster spot with the New England Patriots?
These questions and storylines are just a few example and don’t even scratch the surface of what the 2022 football season will have in store. Once summer is over, I think we’ll all be ready for some football.