TYLER — Week 11 of the high school football season will feature four matchups of teams ranked in Class 6A/5A/4A in the latest installment of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Kilgore moves into the No. 5 slot ahead of its matchup against No. 6 Lindale. Van jumped up to No. 4 and will host No. 13 Brownsboro for the Class 7-4A Division II title. No. 7 Longview will host No. 8 Tyler, and No. 3 Gilmer will travel to Texarkana to take on No. 15 Pleasant Grove.
Carthage, Texas High and Gilmer stayed firm in the top three spots in 6A/5A/4A.
Canton dropped out of the poll, while Pleasant Grove moved in.
The top seven of the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll stayed the same with West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Waskom, Tatum, Beckville and Gladewater.
Tenaha and Malakoff both moved into the top 10. Harmony dropped out of the poll, and Arp rejoined the rankings after defeating Harmony.
Other notable games this week are No. 12 Chapel Hill at Henderson in 6A/5A/4A and No. 5 Tatum at No. 15 Sabine in 3A/2A/TAPPS.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.