Donny Bishop, a dual threat runner and receiver for Midland Legacy, headlines this week’s selections for the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week honors for Week 7 of the season.
Bishop (6A) was joined on the list by El Paso Chapin quarterback Mason Standerfer in 5A, Smithville receiver Charles Hodge in 4A, Lexington quarterback/defensive back Sheldon Springer in 3A, Wellington runningback/linebacker Marc Ramirez in 2A and Central Catholic quarterback Sylas Gomez for private schools.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week Award honors the state’s top players for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Bishop carried seven times for 123 yards and two touchdowns and caught four passes for 175 yards and three scores in a 68-28 win over Frenship.
Standerfer completed 23 of 42 passes for 439 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Horizon.
Hodge hauled in eight passes for 212 yards and six touchdowns, recovered two fumbles and recorded four tackles in a win over Navasota.
Springer completed 18 of 31 passes for 413 yards adn four touchdowns, rushed for 60 yards and four touchdowns and had four tackles and three pass breakups in a 69-24 wi nover Riesel.
Ramirez carried 21 times for 239 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 13 tackles and four tackles for loss in a win over Shamrock.
Gomez completed 11 of 16 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and two scores on seven carries in a win over Concordia Lutheran.