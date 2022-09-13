After dropping their first game of the year to another Top 10 team, the West Rusk Raiders continue to shoot up the rankings in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com high school poll.
The Raiders (2-1), fresh off a 45-13 win over Mineola on Friday, are now ranked No. 4 in Class 3A Division II. WR, which dropped the season opener to Malakoff (28-7) moved up from No. 7.
In the game played at Mineola’s Meredith Memorial Stadium, Andon Mata, Jimmy Harper and Noah Murphy led the Raiders. Running back Murphy rushed for 135 yards and a TD on 14 carries, while on defense he had nine tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Mata, the Raiders’ strong-armed QB, threw for 269 yards and a part of touchdowns. Harper carried the ball four times and scored three TDs.
Tate Winings added 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and Geremiah Smith caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Harper also had four catches for 75 yards, and Carson Martin caught a 25-yard TD pass.
Calvin Mason recorded nine tackles and three QB pressures for the Raiders.
T.J. Moreland passed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Dawson Pendergrass rushed for 160 yards and a TD on 20 carries in the loss for Mineola.
Gunter (2-0) remained No. 1 in 3A D-II. Daingerfield (2-1), a 54-28 loser to Class 2A Division’s No. 1 Timpson (3-0), dropped from No. 2 to No. 19.
West Rusk is scheduled to host Tatum on Friday in New London.
In Class 5A Division I, Longview (3-0) remained No. 1 after an impressive 69-0 win over Tyler Legacy in Tyler. It was the Lobos’ 18-consecutive win against the Red Raiders.
A&M Consolidated (2-1) fell out of the Top 10 after its 31-14 loss at home to Lufkin (3-0).
Lufkin is scheduled to host Longview in the District 7-5A Division I opener on Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.
Argyle (3-0) stayed at No. 1 in 5A Division II with Texas High (2-1) moving up from seventh to fifth after a 46-35 win over the Louisiana score of Benton. The Texarkana school plays host to Tyler Legacy on Friday.
Stephensville (3-0) tops 4A Division I.
Three East Texas squads are ranked in 4A Division II, led by Carthage (3-0), a 41-0 winner over San Antonio Cornerstone, at No. 1. The Bulldogs are slated to visit Marshall on Friday.
Gilmer (3-0) is No. 2. The Buckeyes, who visit Lindale on Friday, defeated Paris 50-7.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) moved up a spot to fifth after the Hawks’ 48-28 win over Midland Christian. Pleasant Grove visits Frisco Memorial on Friday.
In Class 3A Division I, Franklin (3-0) tops the poll. Mount Vernon is No. 2 after the 3-0 Tigers defeated Omaha Paul Hewitt 42-38. MV plays host to Sabine on Friday.
Malakoff (2-1) moved from seventh to sixth after the Tigers’ 29-27 victory over Salado in a game held at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium. Gladewater visits Malakoff on Friday.
In Class 2A Division II, Carlisle jumped from No. 10 to eighth. The Indians (3-0) knocked off Arp 60-30 and will meet Corsicana Mildred on Friday in Price.
Tenaha, a 56-6 loser to Joaquin on Saturday, fell out of the poll after being ranked No. 9 last week.
Albany (3-0) stayed atop the 2A D-II poll.
In Class 1A Six-Man Division I, Westbrook (3-0) remained No. 1 with Benjamin (2-0) topping 1A DII. Oakwood (3-0) moved up two spots to fifth with a 66-20 win over Aquilla.
In TAPPS 11-Man, Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0) is No. 1, while in TAPPS Six-Man, Conroe Covenant (3-0) tops the poll.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Austin Akins, 56-6 1
2. Galena Park North Shore (3-0) W: Spring Westfield, 55-25 2
3. Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Cedar Hill, 47-6 3
4. Duncanville (2-0) Idle:, 4
5. Katy (3-0) W: Katy Tompkins, 14-13 5
6. Denton Guyer (3-0) W: Lancaster, 50-27 6
7. Humble Atascocita (2-1) W: Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 45-8 10
8. Cibolo Steele (3-0) W: Hutto, 49-16 13
9. Allen (2-1) W: Arlington Martin, 27-16 23
10. Dallas Highland Park (3-0) W: Rich. Lake Highlands, 52-21 12
11. Arlington Martin (2-1) L: Allen, 27-16 9
12. Katy Tompkins (2-1) L: Katy, 14-13 11
13. DeSoto (2-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-23 15
14. San Antonio Brennan (2-1) W: San Antonio Harlan, 48-10 14
15. Spring Westfield (2-1) L: Galena Park North Shore, 55-25 7
16. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 38-6 16
17. Prosper (3-0) W: Rockwall, 19-11 17
18. Dripping Springs (2-0) Idle:, 18
19. Austin Vandegrift (2-1) W: Waco Midway, 45-0 20
20. Round Rock (3-0) W: Cedar Park, 24-7 21
21 Rockwall (2-1) L: Prosper, 19-11 8
22. Klein Cain (3-0) W: Cypress Falls, 49-14 24
23. Jersey Village (3-0) W: Cypress Springs, 24-21 19
24/ Waxahachie (3-0) W: Grand Prairie, 49-7 25
25. The Woodlands (2-1) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 45-17 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Temple
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Longview (3-0) W: Tyler Legacy, 69-0 1
2. Mans. Timb. (3-0) W: Dallas White, 70-17 4
3. Port Arthur Memorial (2-0) Idle 6
4. Denton Ryan (1-1) W: Azle, 63-14 7
5. College Station (2-1) W: Temple, 45-35 9
6. Rich. Foster (3-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 41-0 10
7. Aledo (1-2) W: Justin Northwest, 49-20 NR
8. Frisco Reedy (3-0) W: Fri. Lone Star, 13-7 NR
9. Frisco Lone Star (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, 13-7 2
10. Amarillo Tas. (2-1) L: Od. Permian, 13-12 5
Dropped out: No. 3 A&M Consolidated, No. 8 Lancaster
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Argyle (3-0) W: Grapevine, 31-15 1
2. Wic.Falls Rider (3-0) W: Lubbock Co., 28-24 2
3. Liberty Hill (2-1) W: Georgetown, 49-35 4
4. Fort Bend Mar.(2-1) W: Alief Taylor, 47-0 5
5. Texarkana Texas (2-1) W: Benton (La.), 46-35 7
6. Colleyville Heritage (2-1) W: Ennis, 23-20 9
7. Mid. Her. (2-1) W: Waco La Vega, 41-14 NR
8. Grapevine (2-1) L: Argyle, 31-15 6
9. Mont. Lake Creek (3-0) W: Waller, 57-14 NR
10. Port N-G (2-1) W: W. Orange-Stark, 27-6 NR
Dropped out: No. 3 Lucas Lovejoy, No. 8 Dallas South Oak Cliff, No. 10 Austin LBJ
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Stephenville (3-0) W: Decatur, 52-34 1
2. China Spring (3-0) W: Mexia, 63-7 2
3. Celina (3-0) W: Spring Legacy, 60-22 3
4. CC Calallen (4-0) W: CC Flour Bluff, 40-7 4
5. Boerne (3-0) W: SA Antonian, 45-34 5
6. Anna (3-0) W: Van Alstyne, 68-25 6
7. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (2-1) W: Bridge City, 41-7 8
8. Lumberton (2-1) W: Nacogdoches, 52-6 NR
9. Beeville Jones (3-0) W: Bishop, 47-14 NR
10. Dumas (2-1) W: Perryton, 27-25 10
Dropped out: No. 7 Navasota, No. 9 Waco La Vega
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Carthage (3-0) W: San Antonio Cornerstone, 41-0 1
2. Gilmer (3-0) W: Paris, 50-7 2
3. WF Hirschi (3-0) W: Springtown, 50-27 3
4. Cuero (3-0) W: Yoakum, 75-6 5
5. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2-1) W: Midland Christian, 48-28 6
6. Wimberley (3-0) W: Brock, 32-23 7
7. Glen Rose (3-0) W: Graham, 49-14 8
8. Silsbee (3-0) W: Nederland, 24-16 9
9. Bellville (3-0) W: Navasota, 35-0 10
10. Waco Connally (3-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 45-40 NR
Dropped out: No. 4 West Orange-Stark
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Franklin (3-0) W: Diboll, 35-23 1
2. Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-38 2
3. Lorena (2-1) W: Cedar Hill TLC, 58-30 4
4. Columbus (3-0) W: Rice Consolidated, 49-0 5
5. Grandview (2-1) W: Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 53-0 6
6. Malakoff (2-1) W: Salado, 29-27 7
7. Shallowater (3-0) W: Hereford, 55-18 9
8. Bushland (3-0) W: Childress, 43-0 10
9. Breckenridge (3-0) W: Cisco, 30-27 NR
10. Hallettsville (3-0) W: Van Vleck, 42-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 3 Brock, No. 8 Edna
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Gunter (2-0) W: Trinity Christian-Addison, 41-0 1
2. Holliday (3-0) W: Idalou, 37-7 3
3. Newton (2-1) W: Jasper, 20-6 5
4. New London West Rusk (2-1) W: Mineola, 45-13 7
5. Rogers (3-0) W: Troy, 28-21 NR
6. Bells (2-1) W: Paris Chisum, 48-6 NR
7. Canadian (1-2) L: Elk City (Okla.), 37-36 (OT) 4
8. Henrietta (3-0) W: Bowie, 29-26 NR
9. Poth (2-1) L: Shiner, 22-21 6
10. Daingerfield (2-1) L: Timpson, 54-28 2
Dropped out: No. 8 DeKalb, No. 9 New Waverly, No. 10 Idalou
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Timpson (3-0) W: Daingerfield, 54-28 1
2. Hawley (3-0) W: Eastland, 36-12 2
3. Crawford (3-0) W: Rio Vista, 43-0 3
4. Shiner (2-1) W: Poth, 22-21 4
5. Coleman (3-0) W: Brady, 56-24 5
6. Refugio (2-1) W: Edna, 40-26 7
7. Stratford (3-0) W: Gruver, 60-0 8
8. Cisco (2-1) L: Breckenridge, 30-27 6
9. Centerville (2-1) W: Teague, 44-29 9
10. Tolar (3-0) W: Flower Mount Coram Deo, 56-7 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Albany (3-0) W: Seymour, 27-13 1
2. Mart (3-0) W: Italy, 68-7 3
3. Burton (3-0) W: Schulenburg, 56-41 5
4. Wellington (2-1) W: Amarillo River Road, 42-0 4
5. Wink (3-0) W: Alpine, 56-6 6
6. Muenster (1-2) W: Windthorst, 31-13 2
7. Chilton (3-0) W: Normangee, 64-6 8
8. Price Carlisle (3-0) W: Arp, 60-30 10
9. Santo (3-0) W: Hamilton, 27-0 NR
10. Bremond (3-0) W: Grapeland, 50-22 NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Windthorst, No. 9 Tenaha
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Westbrook (3-0) W: Rankin, 59-58 1
2. Abbott (3-0) W: Keene, 56-0 2
3. May (3-0) W: Knox City, 81-58 3
4. Garden City (3-0) W: Midland Trinity, 61-0 4
5. Gail Borden County (3-0) W: Cladue, 65-20 6
6. Rankin (2-1) L: Westbrook, 59-58 5
7. Jonesboro (2-1) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 52-37 7
8. Happy (2-1) W: Springlake-Earth, 64-14 8
9. Mertzon Irion County (3-0) W: Roby, 57-0 9
10. Ira (3-0) W: Jayton, 55-33 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Turkey Valley
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (2-0) Idle 1
2. Richland Springs (3-0) W: Lometa, 68-22 2
3. Balmorhea (2-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 97-76 3
4. Cherokee (3-0) W: Evant, 60-6 6
5. Oakwood (3-0) W: Aquilla, 66-20 7
6. Loraine (3-0) W: Klondike, 60-40 9
7. Oglesby (3-0) W: Covington, 50-34 10
8. Jayton (1-2) L: Ira, 50-33 4
9. Sanderson (3-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 44-28 NR
10. Bluff Dale (3-0) W: Sidney, 70-22 NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Whitharral, No. 8 Klondike
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0) W: Austin LBJ, 44-21 1
2. Dallas Christian (3-0) W: Dallas First Baptist, 58-0 2
3. Austin Regents (3-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 40-0 3
4. Houston St. Thomas (3-0) W: Fort Worth Nolan, 45-28 5
5. Episcopal School of Dallas (3-0) W: Grapevine Faith, 23-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 4 Fort Bend Christian
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prv rank
1. Conroe Covenant (3-0) W: Houston Grace Christian, 50-0 1
2. Pasadena First Baptist (3-0) W: Austin Veritas, 80-24 3
3. Plano Coram Deo (3-0) W: Rockwall Providence, 58-0 5
4. Fort Worth Covenant Classical (1-1) Idle 4
5. Lantana Harvest Christian (2-0) W: Greenville Chr., 74-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Austin Veritas