Throughout the years, sports have offered so many significant moments that have changed the course of history, moments that gave entire cities, states and countries a glimmer of hope fans never thought existed.
The prime example of this is the Miracle on Ice, not just one the greatest moments in American sports but American history. Even though I wasn’t around to see that, I can’t imagine that incredible even never having had happened.
There are other major moments in sports, some of which happened in a blink of an eye and changed the way we know sports.
For example, on Sept. 23, 2001, the NFL had just returned for its first action since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. The Patriots were hosting the Jets when then New England quarterback Drew Bledsoe was laid out by New York’s Mo Lewis. Not only was that the beginning of the end of Bledsoe’s career in a Patriots’ uniform but it was the beginning of Tom Brady’s career.
It looked as though Bledsoe would one day have a bust in Canton, Ohio, but instead, we’ll one day see Brady in the Hall of Fame as many people consider him the greatest quarterback of all time. Had Bledsoe not gotten hurt that game, we might have never been familiar with the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback.
Other moments throughout sports that history include Hank Aaron passes Babe Ruth on the all-time home runs list and Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier. I can’t imagine what sports and life in general would look like now had those things never have happened.
Also, what if Michael Jordan had been drafted by the Portland Trailblazers, or if he missed his last shot in a Bull’s uniform and Chicago loses the finals against to the Utah Jazz?
What if Wilt Chamberlain never scored 100 points in a game or if the band had stayed off the field during the end of the Stanford vs. Cal game? I am curious as to whether or not the ball touched the ground on the immaculate reception.
As a Cowboys fan, I could do without the Ice Bowl and the Catch, but those are things that have shaped American sports.
Assuming Babe Ruth really did call his own shot, that would be another major moment on the list.
What are some of the biggest sports moments in your mind and how do you think things would look had they never happened?