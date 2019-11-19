One of my favorite things about this job is hearing about life lessons people have learned and taught through sports.
As I cover athletes, coaches and games, I myself continue to learn valuable lessons that can’t be learned from just anywhere.
Among many other things, sports teach about character, teamwork, work ethic, never giving up, how to overcome adversity, how to control your emotions, life isn’t fair, sacrifices are necessary, how to make tough decisions under pressure and knowing your own strengths and weaknesses.
I remember when I was playing junior high basketball, I slapped the ball out of another kid’s hands for the steal. I got so excited as I threw a pass down to my teammate but as the ball was in the air, the ref blew his whistle and called the foul on me. Knowing I didn’t foul him, I put my arms in the air and said, “All ball man.” My coach pulled me aside and assured me that if I acted that way again, my role on the team would be a benchwarmer.
He reminded me that nobody is perfect, including the officials and if I’m wronged, put it behind me because it’s better to overcome being wronged than to use that as an excuse not to accomplish anything. That lecture from my coach has stayed with me over the years and it’s a good lesson for us all.
I also remember getting upset with my brother for making fun of me for the way I reacted that night but even then, as a kid, I realized that if I don’t want to be mocked for my behavior, the solution is simple – don’t do whatever it is that could be mocked, another lesson we could all learn in life as well.
Sports are still full of these life lessons but I think we often times use sports to teach the wrong lessons.
For example, can we please stop handing out participation trophies? In my opinion, that teaches kids the wrong message and helps provide a sense of entitlement. There are many similarities to life and sports but the idea of a participation trophy is not one of them. If we were to be rewarded in life just for trying a new job that didn’t work out, then there might be a place for participation trophies but that couldn’t be further from the case.
One life lesson sports teach is how to win and lose gracefully but if everybody gets a trophy just for trying, what motivation do we give them by handing everyone a trophy? What’s the purpose of hard work and trying to achieve the goal if it’s going to be handed to you regardless of the outcome? A participation trophy cheapens the real thing for the kids who earn the big prize in the end.
I realize today’s culture is a lot different than cultures of the past. Now more than ever, people are so worried about hurting feelings and what not and often times, instead of teaching kids to stick with it and never give up, we encourage them to give up.‘ Instead of teaching them how to protect themselves, how to keep their emotions together and how to overcome obstacles, we coddle them, thinking we’re protecting them but are really doing the opposite. We allow them to throw in the towel when things get tough instead of using sports as a tool to teach them that if they can overcome this, it will make them stronger for life experiences down the road.
However, despite how different today’s culture is, that’s no excuse not to teach the many valuable life lessons that sports offer.