Every September, we recall and exchange stories of where we were on that horrific day in 2001.
It might be a little cliché to say we remember it like it was yesterday but the 9-11 terrorist attacks are something we remember in great detail and “Where were you on 9-11” is a common icebreaker. There’s never been a day like it, at least not in my lifetime and hopefully there never will be again in any of our lifetimes.
When the anniversary of that day rolls around, I ask myself what are some other major news events I remember.
I remember being home sick from school when the Oklahoma City bombing happened. I remember a couple early presidential elections in my lifetime, including when Bill Clinton was elected and then later of course, the Bush vs. Gore race in 2000 when we didn’t know for a month who was going to be our next Commander-in-Chief.
Then of course, to no surprise at all, my mind focused back to sports and I asked myself what are some of the biggest sports moments I recall.
Although there is no sports moment that can be compared with the magnitude of 9-11, there are several sports moments that stand out to me, where I remember where I was, who I was with and what I was thinking at the time.
I remember watching Michael Jordan and the Bulls defeat the Phoenix Suns for their first three-peat, not long before Jordan announced his retirement and later taking a crack at playing baseball. I didn’t realize the magnitude of that at the time but it was obvious to me then that it was a huge story.
Of course I remember the Cowboys winning three Super Bowls in the 90s, but sadly, that’s becoming more of a distant memory. There have been many great memories from Super Bowls, such as, “This one’s for John,” Kevin Dyson of the Titans being tackled a yard short of the end zone against the “Best Show on Turf” (just weeks after the Music City Miracle) and of course, who could forget David Tyree’s helmet catch?
It’s darn-near impossible to forget the Red Sox comeback in the 2004 ALCS to beat their rivaled Yankees after trailing 3-0 in the series. We’ve seen the Cubs break the curse to win the win a World Series for the first time in 108 years. I remember exactly where I was when Mark McGwire broke the home run record in 1998. I remember thinking how unique it was that it happened to come against Sammy Sosa and the Cubs.
I wasn’t around to see the Miracle on Ice, the Ice Bowl or to witness Jackie Robinson break the color barrier but for decades and generations, sports have and will continue to provide great memories that go beyond Xs and Os. Sports serve as a microcosm for life. We have our ups and downs. We’re often wronged but it doesn’t help to dwell on it. Instead, rise above it and move on to the next play, the next day.
Sports allow us to witness a true part of history and provide us with memories we won’t soon forget.
With that being said, where were you on 9-11 and what other moments, sports or not, will you always remember?