Many people didn’t think we’d be here but here we are – it’s the NFL’s conference championship games.
As a Cowboys fan, I have to root for the AFC even though the Cowboys are in the AFC. I don’t want the Packers to join the Cowboys in having five Super Bowl rings and on top of that, I think Tom Brady has enough Super Bowl rings. He doesn’t need a seventh.
Then of course, it’s hard to not root for East Texas’ own Patrick Mahomes. I had the pleasure of watching him play for the Whitehouse Wildcats and even though it was pretty obvious to a lot of people that the young gunslinger would eventually go pro in something, it’s still crazy to think that the this guy doing what he’s doing with the Chiefs is the same guy who was throwing the ball around on the football gridiron and the baseball diamond in high school.
At any rate, if the Chiefs represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, I’ll root for them regardless of whether they’re playing against the Buccaneers or the Packers. I’m sure State Farm would love to have Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes playing for the Lombardi.
I’ll also root for the Bills regardless of who they play. It’s crazy to think that they’re at this point, especially seeing as they hadn’t won a playoff game in 25 years and the Bills being in the Super Bowl sounds like some sort of punch line to a joke. Who knows though? The Bills are built for the future and we could see them in the big dance four straight years.
It took Brady leaving the AFC in order for the Bills to win that division and of course, Brady takes his new team to a conference championship to become just the third quarterback in NFL history to play in both an NFC Championship and an AFC Championship (a trivia question I heard listening to Bill Coates 92.1. Stay tuned to find out who the other two are.)
That’s just one great storyline surrounding these final four teams. Will the Chiefs become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since New England in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX (We’re in Super Bowl LV, so just to save you the trouble of doing the math, it’s been 16 years.)
Again, Green Bay is hoping to win the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl but no quarterback in Packers history has won multiple Lombardi Trophies since Bart Starr who helped his team win the first two. A lot of people were surprised Brett Favre retired with just one ring and I think a lot of people are surprised that Rodgers only has one up until now.
Buffalo is a quiet squad that has allowed its game to do its talking. Its solid defense hasn’t and won’t make it easy for any team that comes in its path and Josh Allen’s 37 touchdown passes is nothing shy of impressive, even if it’s not as impressive as Brady’s 40 at age 43 with a new team. It would be unwise to sleep on the Bills.
It will be interesting to see how history unfolds. Dan Marion took the Dolphins to the Super Bowl in his second year in the league and everyone assumed he would be back to win at least one more. After John Elway earned his first Super Bowl victory, he said something to Brett Favre along the lines of, “Thanks for letting me have this one. You’ll have a bunch more.”
It was definitely easy to assume that would eventually be the case. Will Allen win make it this year and will he be back? Is this the beginning of a decade or longer rivalry between Allen and Mahomes? Will it be like a modern day Manning-vs.-Brady rivalry?
Regardless of what happens today, Super Bowl LV will be a young quarterback vs. an old quarterback.
Oh and by the way, Craig Morton and Joe Montana are the other two quarterback who played in both in the AFC Championship and the NFC Championship.