What’s your fantasy matchup?

One of the things I love most about sports is the fact they provide so many debate and discussion topics.
I like asking myself the what ifs, such as “What if Drew Bledsoe never gets hurt?” Would we have ever known who Tom Brady is? Or perhaps the Patriots keep Bledsoe for his entire career and Brady finds himself in Dallas competing with a young Tony Romo instead of Romo taking over for Bledsoe, and Brad would have played under Bill Parcells.
Ok, who am I kidding? We all know Brady in Dallas is joke.
I ask myself what would have been had Bo Jackson never gotten hurt. Perhaps we’d see him in the Hall of Fame for both football and baseball.
A topic I’ve revisited this week give a new definition to “fantasy sports.” It’s that of all-time matchups that never happened.
Obviously we never saw LeBron James go up against Michael Jordan, so that’s one that many of us would love to watch.
So I started thinking about what other matchups I wish I could see.
As a Cowboys fan, I’d love see one of the Super Bowl teams from the 90s take on one of the Steelers Super Bowl teams from the 70s.
In fact, for the first time in a while, I paid a visit to www.whatifsports.com and simulated a matchup between the ’92 Cowboys and the ’76 Steelers. The Steel Curtain held the Cowboys to just one two touchdowns, but that was enough to beat the Steelers 14-7. Emmitt Smith and Terry Bradshaw in the same game, man I wish I could watch that one.
As a football fan in general, I’d love to see the ’72 Dolphins take on the ’85 Bears. As a basketball fan, I’d like to See Jordan’s Bull’s vs. Stephen Curry’s Warriors or Bill Russell go up against Tim Duncan.
There are several coaching matchups I’d like to see. Obviously Tom Landry vs. Vince Lombardi really did happen but I never witnessed it and would like to see it for myself. I’d love to see either those guys go up against Bill Belichick.
A basketball coaching matchup many of us would love to see is Phil Jackson vs. Red Auerbach. I’m personally taking Auerbach to win that but that’s up for debate.
I will say though, when it comes to individual matchup I’d most like to see is Nolan Ryan vs. Babe Ruth. Who wouldn’t want to see The Ryan Express, the Strikeout King, go up against the Great Bambino, the real Home Run King?
What’s your fantasy matchup?