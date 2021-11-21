There are very few sporting events at which you won’t hear, “These are the worst refs ever,” or at least some variation of it.
Often times the complaints are valid and there aren’t many things in life that I hate more than having a game be decided by poor officiating, like but truth is, more times than not, there will be other chances.
However, if there’s anything good about poor officiating, it’s that it provides life-lessons and growing opportunities.
In life and in sports, we’re often wronged, even when we’re in the right but reacting the wrong way doesn’t justify it. Too often, we (myself included) play the victim card when someone wrongs us but truth is, being angry, complaining and throwing a fit usually won’t change a thing and we often spend too much time doing those things instead of moving on, controlling what we can control and make things better going forward.
When fans and parents complain about poor officiating, it can set a precedent that’s it’s OK to act that way at home, school, work or in other areas of life. One thing we can control, in sports and out, is our attitude and how we react to tough circumstances.
I’ll never forget learning this lesson in junior high basketball. I slapped the ball out of an opponent’s hand and threw the ball downfield to my friend for a fast-break layup. The whistle blew late and the ref called foul on me. I threw my arms up and said, “All ball, man.”
My coach called me over and told me if I complained about a ref’s call that I’d find myself on the bench. When I tried to plead my case to him about how I got all ball and the whistle blew late, he asked me if that’s how I was going to react every time something didn’t go my way. He also reminded me that refs are human and make mistakes, sometimes plenty of them, and the jobs they do are anything but easy.
If you like making people happy, being a ref might not be for you because there will almost always be people who don’t want you to have the job you do, or at the very least, they’re convinced they can do it better than you.
I’ve told myself if and when my daughter plays sports, regardless of what level it is, I really hope I don’t become that dad that always complains about the officiating. In my opinion, doing that teaches kids the wrong lessons. Mistakes are going to be made and that’s OK but we need to learn from them. Yelling at refs and complaining about bad calls can teach kids to throw in the towel when facing adversity. Complaining about poor officiating certainly doesn’t set a great example of how to deal with authority. If we get hung up on poor officiating, we just make excuses. Too often we have that excuse ready to go in our back pocket and would rather use it instead of wanting to be able to say we overcame the diversity and won in spite of it — despite the bad calls that went against us, we manage to pull out the win.
These are life lessons my brother recently tried to teach his son. My nephew was complaining and said his basketball team lost by three points because of the refs. My brother pointed out to my nephew that he missed four shots and had two of those shots gone in, the outcome would have been different. We will always have other opportunities.
Yes, poor officiating sucks but perhaps we should look at it as an opportunity to grow from it. Again it’s not an easy gig and people who do it do so because it’s a passion and when they make a mistake, it’s often seen by thousands of people.
Perhaps instead of yelling and complaining about refs, we ought to be understanding that they’re human and thank them for working such a thankless job.