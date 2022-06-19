Obviously, I don’t work in an NFL front office but I can’t help but question those who do for the Cleveland Browns.
I honestly have no opinion as to whether Deshaun Watson is guilty or innocent and I’ll leave that up to the judge and jury to look at all the evidence and come up with a conclusion. What I do know and have known for quite some time is there are many sexual assault allegations against Watson and for some reason, despite knowing that very fact, the Browns not only took a shot by signing Watson but made him one of the league’s highest paid players with a massive five-ear, $230 million contract.
Let’s look at this strictly from a football perspective. Watson has not played football for at least an entire season. So even if he is able to play this season, it’s going to take time to shake off the rust, learn a new offense and mesh with his teammates. That’s the best case scenario Watson and the Browns are hoping for but it’s not a likely one.
Of course, there the other numbers to take into account. Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in 17 months. Granted, that’s not illegal and it might not even be morally wrong but it raises red flags and the obvious question is “Why?”
If he was filling a 53-man (or woman) roster, he’d have to make 13 cuts.
Then we know there are 24 women who have filed lawsuits against the quarterback.
Again, whether or not there’s any merit to those accusations is up to the judge and jury to decide but let’s not assume that the NFL won’t suspend Watson. In fact, we’re safer to assume he will be suspended. It’s just a matter of how long and when the suspension begins.
After botching the Ray Rice situation initially, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has come down hard on punishing players, especially it comes to abuse of women.
Remember in 2017 when Goodell threw the book at Ezekiel Elliott, determining that the Cowboys running back was guilty of violence toward a woman despite having never been arrested or legally charged with a crime. Elliott was suspended by the league for six games.
Either the Browns front office considers that ancient history or completely forgot about that all together when they offered Watson his massive contract.
Let’s also not forget Watson’s absence from the field last year was his choice. The Texans also completely mishandled that situation by simply burying him on the depth chart instead of letting him holdout, and that came after Watson signed a four-year $160 million extension with the Texans in 2020. So knowing that also has to raise more questions, like what makes the Browns think that Watson won’t throw in the towel after just one season of his new deal?
It’s not even just about how much money the Browns owe Watson but also the fact they gave up this year’s first and fourth round picks, as well as first round picks in 2023 and 2024.
If he is suspended for this season, Watson will have that much more rust to shake off next year. We can’t expect him to be what he was with the Texans.
On top of all that, they shot themselves in the foot when it comes to Baker Mayfield. That relationship is not repairable. The Browns have reportedly said they’re willing to pay the Carolina Panthers half of Mayfield’s salary to get him out of Cleveland. We’ve seen it before but you know you’ve screwed up big time when you’re paying someone to play for another team but we shouldn’t’ be surprised. That’s the Cleveland Browns team we’ve all come to know over the years.