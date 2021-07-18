Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment of an occasional series. Please send topic suggestions to nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
One thing on Mandel Allen’s bucket list is to return to his high school alma mater and talk with athletes who are where he once was.
“I would love to come back to Marshall, even if it’s just with the football team, but I would love to do some type of talk with them on identity,” Allen said. “That’s my goal to really push that identity conversation. A lot of times in East Texas, at least when I was growing up, sports became your identity. There wasn’t a lot build around education. Education was a component because if you didn’t pass, you couldn’t play but no one really taught the concept that when you’re done with sports, education is going to be that catalyst to get you to where you’re still trying to go.”
Allen graduated from Marshall High School in 1999. He played defensive back for the football team and up until his junior year, he played baseball for the Mavericks.
“In high school, we didn’t make the playoffs my senior year,” Allen recalls. “We needed to beat Lufkin in a district game and I’ll never forget it, we lost that game by about a touchdown (15-10). We were predicted to do really well. We had a really good team.”
Allen then headed to Denton to attend University of North Texas.
“We weren’t good at all at UNT,” he said of his Mean Green football team. “As soon as I left there, they decided to restructure the coaching staff. They made a few small changes and then they started winning bowl games and everything but it was good. That was a learning lesson as well – being able to understand that it’s OK to connect with people from where you’re not from and who have a different mindset than what you have.”
Learning life lessons through sports became a frequent thing for Allen, whether in high school or college.
“I would say being able to be resilient,” he said when asked what life lessons stand out the most to him. “Accept ambiguity and understand that every obstacle you face is for a reason. It’s not to bring you down. It’s setting you up for something that’s bigger and better, being able to grasp that and keep moving. That was one of the biggest things I’ve learned.”
That’s a lesson that helped him get to where he is today.
“I went to UNT for a while and they moved me from defensive back to a tailback and now I’m in this fun world they call the corporate life,” he offered. “I majored in business. I also have an MBA as well.
“Now I work for the top biotech companies – Genetic,” he continued. “I’m a therapeutic area manager. I work at a respiratory disease thing.”
Allen is the first to admit that’s not the path he pictured for himself when he left Marshall for Denton.
“No, not at all, not even close,” he said. “We all have hopes. To be an NFL player was my goal. Once I got to college and realized you have to declare a major, I was really looking into the computer IT side of the world. It just didn’t pan out that way. I realized I didn’t want to be coding and all that. ‘Who has time to sit down and do this? Not me. I like talking to people. I like socializing.’
“Luck of a draw,” he added when asked how he found the field he’s been a part of for a little over a decade. “I figured I’d go into the sales side of it. At one point I wanted to be a medical doctor. You realize the amount of school that’s involved with it and the amount of money so I figured if I could get to the sales side of it, we’re actually make the drug, treatments and therapies and for me, it’s actually been a bigger scale than actually becoming a doctor, especially from an income standpoint. I’ve actually considered going back and getting my doctorate in business – either PHD or a DBA.”
Allen keeps in touch with a handful of his Marshall High School teammates and hopes to get together with some of those who live near him.
“We all stay pretty connected, not as much as I would like but I have a goal this year to see if we can get all the guys who live in the DFW Metroplex together, even if it’s just for dinner,” he said.
During his freshman year at UNT, Allen met Holly.
“We’ve been together 22 years, married 15,” he said. “I have an 8-year old daughter and a 5-year old son.”
He hopes a trip to his hometown of Marshall will be in the cards soon and perhaps a talk with student athletes who walk the same hallways he once walked.