Lexi Commander has her fingerprints all over Elysian Fields’ softball program.
Not only does she own a record of 202-125-3 as head coach of the Lady Jackets but the Elysian Fields native was there when the program was first launched.
“My eighth-grade year was actually the year we started the softball program at Elysian Fields,” Commander said. “My mom actually went around the year before and had a petition and got everybody to sign it who would maybe even be interested in watching it to show we had enough interest for a program. So that first year I was in eighth grade and I don’t think they won a game. I think they may have tied a few because we really didn’t have pitching but the next four years, we were able to win district and five years after I graduated, we won state. So I kind of feel like it was an important time to build the program to what it became.”
Commander, who grew up in Elysian Fields as Lexi Langley, was always fond of the idea of coming home to Elysian Fields to teach, coach and raise a family.
“I’m from a long line of educators,” she explained. “My mom and my grandmother and a bunch of cousins, aunts and uncles were all in education or coaching. I always kind of thought about it but I wasn’t for sure until I got into college and ended up deciding that’s what I wanted to do because it just kind of merged all the things I love the most and I want to be able to give back to the sport I love and the school I love. I was hoping to get back to Elysian Fields because that’s where I wanted to raise my family. I liked that the hours would be the same as my children in the future. God opened the doors and it has worked out so far. I really love what I do.”
Commander said she sees a lot of similarities between coaching and teaching.
“I’ve always said your best coaches would also be great teachers and great teachers would make good coaches because at the end of the day, you’re technically coaching on a different level,” Commander said. “So instead of the classroom, you’re teaching them on the field. I’ve always hoped my girls get more out of it than just playing softball. I want them to learn about the game, learn about life and the big blessings that come through so I definitely think the two of them come together.
“I love that I teach honors math so most of my kids I have for two or three years in a row so that’s a lot of fun because I get to see them mature and grow from their sophomore year to their senior year and I get to have good relationships with them because I have them for more than one year, kind of like coaching,” she continued. “I get to coach them for several years so I think that relationship side is special.”
Before teaching and coaching in her hometown and her alma mater high school became a reality, Commander attended ETBU where she continued her softball career and majored in kinesiology with a minor in math.
“We were actually the teams that won conference four years in a row,” she said when asked how her college teams did. “My first year, we were still on that probation period because they had switched to DIII so the seniors on the team were the ones who had been recruited with scholarships. They had given up their athletic scholarships essentially so they could continue to play and transition to DIII. We won conference and we actually won regionals but we weren’t able to go to the World Series under NCAA because we were still under our probation period. We were still National Christian College Athletic Association. We went to nationals and got second in the NCCAA that year. Then the next three years, we were able to compete in the NCAA Division III.
“We went to regionals every year,” Commander continued. “We were actually ranked first in the nation my senior year but we couldn’t quite get it done to make it to the World Series. We had a really good four years, really great athletes. I actually played with coach (Janae) Shirley who’s now the head coach at ETBU.”
After college, an opportunity opened up for her to return home.
“I kind of always had it in the back of my mind that’s where I’d hopefully end up one day and it fell into place,” she said. “I graduated in December and I was actually a long-term sub for a math teacher who was having a baby in January. I did some other subbing as I was getting ready for our wedding in the summer then a math job happened to open up at the end of that semester so I was able to get it. It just all fell into place and I’ve been here ever since.”
Commander served as an assistant coach prior to taking over the head coaching position.
“When I started teaching and coaching, it would have been in ’05-’06,” she said. “I didn’t help with softball just yet. I did junior high volleyball and basketball and then the next year was my first year to be the assistant with softball, so ’06-’07. I barely missed being able to help coach with those first two groups that went to state but I was the assistant with that third group that went to state in ’09. In 2010-2011, so the 2011 seniors were my first group (as head coach).”
Whether playing, coaching or teaching, Commander has several fond memories doing what she loves.
“Just coming to work hard every day and putting forth the effort even when you don’t feel like it,” she said when asked about a life lesson she’s learned and tries to teach through softball. “We always say, ‘Leave it at the gate when you come to the field.’ The teamwork aspect — hard when you’re younger to think about the team over yourself but if you can buy into that, your role and working hard for the team, you end up having a lot more fun because it is team success at the end of the day. I think that goes into life because you don’t do a lot of things alone in life. You’re going to have to be willing to be part of something bigger than yourself. I just think hard work and dedication, even when it’s hard, it will translate into life lessons later on, to be able to push through even when it’s hard, but at the end of the day, be able to look back and see how far you’ve come from the beginning.”
Commander said it means a lot when she hears from former students about how she made a difference in their lives.
“I think God knows exactly when we need those moments because as a teacher and a coach, a lot of times you hear the negative feedback maybe more often than you do the positive but it just reminds you why you do what you do and that hope the things you taught them, even the ones that maybe it was the hardest to teach at the moment, that it did pay off and they did see the value of it down the road.”
Lexi and her husband Chad live with their 8-year-old son, Caden in Elysian Fields.
“We’re such a small, close-knit community that I feel like everybody kind of knows everybody,” she said. “Some of the kids I’m teaching now, either I’ve seen them grow up in the community or classmates of mine have kids who are now in high school, which is just bizarre. It’s weird because I’ve known people in their family but it’s special. It’s hard to explain unless you live here just how special the community is. I always wanted to have my kids grow up in the community because it was so special to me.”
This past season, Commander passed 200 wins as head coach of the Lady Jackets.
“It happened this year and I didn’t even realize it until after,” Commander said. “Then I was made because I wanted to get a picture with my team to commemorate that.”