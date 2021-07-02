Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of an occasional series. Send any topic suggestions to nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Nearly seven years have passed since Waskom’s football team won its first state championship but the memories of that 2014 season remain strong among cousins Junebug Johnson and Kevin Johnson.
“The year before, we lost in the semifinals I believe to Refugio but we knew we would be in that same spot the next year,” Kevin said. “That was our whole focus. From that moment on, we had a different mindset. We took workouts more seriously. I think when we got labeled No. 1, that really opened our eyes to the potential we had as a team.”
That loss motivated the Wildcats who didn’t want to experience the taste of defeat again.
“We had more people show up for summer workouts and you could tell from that point on that the culture was changing there,” Kevin continued. “It started with me and Junebug for sure and everyone else was going to follow our lead so we made an emphasis that everyone else was going to be there, even on down to the seventh grade because we all worked out together. It was a different atmosphere. We had so many kids from every age group show up hat whole summer. We just knew we were going to do something special that year.”
The Wildcats were able to do something special but it took a 28-20 loss at home against Center in the season opener as a wakeup call.
“That was the worst feeling ever knowing we beat ourselves,” Kevin offered. “I think we had seven fumbles. That opened our eyes and made us realized we were definitely beatable. We took that in and that really drove us the rest of the way.”
“I’m going to say the first game we lost because going into that season, we were ranked No. 1 in the state for 3A,” Junebug said when asked what moments from that season stand out the most. “When we lost to the Center Roughriders, I’m actually glad we lost because that’s when everybody noticed that we can be beat. Coach (Whitney) Keeling and coach (Jeremy) Kubiak preached to us about how we need to come together as a team, as a family and we could get through it. We knew we had the best team in the state of Texas. After that loss, we started clicking.”
They clicked their way to 15 straight wins, including a seven-game sweep of district play on their way to being crowned state champions with a 41-22 victory over Newton.
“Honestly, probably the next day when I watched it on TV,” Junebug said when asked when reality set in that he was a state champion. “It felt so weird, like, ‘Man, football season is over with.’ I don’t know what I was thinking but I still think about it every day, especially when I watch my brother, Jayvis Jones. It brings back so many memories.”
Junebug hopes to see his younger brother help the Wildcats win another state championship.
“I might just cry,” Junebug said. “I didn’t cry after we won but if Waskom wins this year, yeah, I’ll cry because of him. To be honest, I know they can do it this year. I feel like if Cole Watson never got hurt, they would have won the whole entire thing.”
Junebug doesn’t have to travel too far in order to watch his younger brother play for his high school alma mater.
“I have a construction job here in Tyler,” he explained. “I’m just a family man. I’m also trying to do drills for my brother because he’s way bigger than I was in high school. I see so much potential in him. I’m hard on him because I know he could do it.”
Family became top priority for Junebug when he was in college.
“I went to TJC, did my two years then went to East Texas Baptist University,” Junebug said. “That’s when my girlfriend got pregnant so I couldn’t do football and work so I had to give up football. I was hurt but family comes first. Kids come first.”
“Almost every day,” Kevin said when asked how often he talks to his cousin. “He was just in Dallas the other day. He and his kid came and saw me.”
After high school, Kevin attended SMU to play football for the Mustangs.
“We kind of had the same story as Waskom,” Kevin explained. “We were always the smallest team but we were the fastest team. We were 2-10 the year before I got there and just like in high school, our class had to start. Our new head coach Chad Morris started all his young guys so the majority of us started as true freshmen. I started on kickoff returns. I came and took Deion Sanders’ son’s spot but I was in that position when we got a new coach came in so I understand how the game goes and how the coaching staffs work. That’s just a part of maturing. You’ve got to work hard when a new coaching staff comes in. You’ve got to show whoever he brings in there’s a reason you were there before he got there.”
In 2018, Kevin was sidelined with a broken ankle.
“I was just started getting good before I got hurt,” he said. “I just became the starter and the game before, I recorded my second interception in the past three games. I was on a roll, being one of the top players in the conference at the time before my injury happened. I played corner, running back and I did some slot receiver, some jet motions. I was all over the place. I got a rushing touchdown my sophomore year.
“When I got hurt, I had one more year left and since I didn’t get to play the next year, SMU paid for my Master’s, so I got that. It all worked out for the best,” Kevin continued. “I just had my fourth surgery not too long ago. I just got back from physical therapy. It’s getting better. I can’t run and jump yet but we’re getting there. It’s just going to take time. There’s always something with the ankle.”
Kevin stayed put in Dallas and makes frequent trips to Waskom.
“I work for FedEx as a driver,” Kevin offered. “I do that full time and I invest in real estate. Me and some of my former teammates, we have a real estate business together. That’s what I’m doing now and everything is good. I really can’t complain.”
When he makes it home, he might catch a Waskom game, visit family and stop to see his former head coach.
“I call coach Keeling my dad basically because he was definitely the father figure I needed in my life that I didn’t have,” Kevin said. “We talk like twice a week. I ask him how the team is doing and stuff like that. Ever since he came in my eighth-grade year, he took me under his wing and taught me everything I needed to be a man and everything. I listened to everything he said and he’s been a blessing to me. He helped me through college if I ever needed something. He’s definitely my father figure for sure.”
“He actually told me happy birthday because my birthday was last Monday,” Junebug said of Keeling. “When I think of coach Keeling, he’s a mentor. He’s like a father to everybody. He doesn’t choose any favorites. He puts everybody on the same level. All he wants you to do is focus on your school work, do what’s right and be on time. Kubiak is the same way as well.”
Junebug added that Keeling and Kubiak give speeches that pump him up and ready to suit up for the Wildcats.
“I’ll be so fired up and ready to go, especially now when I come down there before the game,” Junebug said. “They’ll be talking and giving their speech, and I’ll just be like, ‘Man, I’m ready to put my helmet on right now and play for them.’ I don’t know how they do it but they’re good at it.”