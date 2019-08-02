■ Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment of an occasional series. Please send topic suggestions to nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com .
Playing high school softball for the Lady Mavs taught Lindsay Moore valuable lessons, like the importance of teamwork.
“I feel like if you don’t know how to work as a team in pharmacy, and probably with a lot of jobs or careers, but especially the pharmacists, you have the technicians who work underneath you, you have the managers and stuff like that, so if you can’t work as a team to get the job done, it’s going to be hard,” Moore said.
Moore pitched for the Lady Mavs before graduating in 2013, the last year the Lady Mavs made the playoffs prior to this past season.
“We made it to the playoffs every year that I was there,” she recalls. “My junior year, we made it to the second round of the playoffs. Senior year, we only went one round.”
She began playing the game at a young age and played through high school.
“I started out playing t-ball with the boys in Marshall because whenever you were like 3 or 4, there wasn’t softball for that yet,” she said. “So I guess I started when I was about 4. Then 6 and under was softball, so I guess that was 5 and 6.
“It was very emotional,” she added when asked what she remembered about playing on her home field one last time on senior night. “It was bittersweet. It was one of those things where I was kind of burned out on softball, so I was like, ‘Ok, I’m kind of glad to be moving on from this but it’s nice to see that I’ve made it this far.’”
It was also in high school that Moore discovered what she wanted to eventually do for a career.
“I’ve always been interested in like, reading the back of cereal boxes and stuff like that and reading all the vitamins and just wondering, ‘what is this good for?’” she said. “I’ve always been interested in stuff like that and how different chemicals help the body. I was interested in this profession, found out it was really good for raising families and stuff because of the money.”
After graduating from Marshall High School, she went to University of Louisiana at Monroe for undergrad but didn’t continue her softball career.
“Pharmacy school is competitive to get in so I didn’t want to risk it with sports or anything,” she said. “I wanted to focus on school. I did my pre-pharmacy prerequisites there (at ULM) and now I’m at UT-Tyler. I’m at pharmacy school and I’m completing my fourth year now of pharmacy school. I’ll be done with that in May of 2020.”
Moore said she doesn’t know where she’ll go from there but isn’t opposed to being near her hometown of Marshall.
“It’s going to be wherever the job takes me,” she said. “I’d love to stay in the East Texas area because I don’t like big cities or anything.”
At the very least, she plans to pay frequent visits to Marshall.
“I really like the Wonderland of Lights,” she concluded. “I always have to make it back for that.”