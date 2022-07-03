Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of an occasional series. Please send topic suggestions to nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
Marshall roots run deep for Scott Furrh who won’t soon forget his hometown.
His grandfather, Bobby Furrh, played running back with YA Tittle.
“He caught passes out of the backfield,” Furrh said. “My grandfather went on to play at North Texas. That’s where he met my grandmother.”
In 1996, Furrh was the starting quarterback of the Mavericks his senior season.
“Oh I loved it,” he said when asked what it meant to him to continued the family tradition of suiting up for the Mavericks. “I was never really pushed into it. My parents just said, ‘If you play, have fun, do what you’re good at.’ It was great. My father also played. He was a running back as well.”
Furrh has a lot of fond memories from his high school football days, on and off the field.
“We were pretty good,” he recalls of his senior season. “We went undefeated that year in district play for the regular season. We got to the playoffs and we lost the bi-district game to Lake Highlands. It was pretty much us and John Tyler every year, between the two of us.”
When he looks back at his time as the Mavericks quarterback, Furrh said it’s the relationships that stand out to him the most.
“We had a great staff and great guys I got to play with,” he said. “If you’re talking about a game, it’d have to be the John Tyler game senior year. That was a big one between us for the district. They beat us 24-17 the previous year at our house and then we played them at Rose Stadium that year in ’96 and we beat them 24-17 at their house that year. Great game.”
Furrh said playing high school football helped prepare him for life after high school.
“Like I said, just the relationships and the team building that really carried over into the professional field,” he said. “I work at Arkansas Children’s Hospital now and I’m one of the assistant ECMO Coordinators. Being in a leadership role of a workplace is kind of like being the quarterback and as the quarterback, you have to direct the team and everything.”
After graduating from Marshall High School in 1997, Furrh attended college in Arkansas.
“Initially I played ball at University of Arkansas at Monticello,” he said. “I did that for two years. I started as a true freshman and then I got an injury about four games into the season. I kind of got bumped to kicker after that. I was the kicker and punter. There’s not as much glory in that. I headed back home and ended up going to Tyler Junior College and I graduated from there.”
Furrh, who works as a respiratory therapist, said the medical field is something that always interested him and added if someone had told him when he was in high school that he’d choose the career path that he did, he said, “I wouldn’t have been too surprised. My mother has a medical background. I was kind of pushing toward that. Initially, when I graduated, I wanted to be a nurse. I kind of wish I had stuck with that but I didn’t. It always interested me.”
The former Marshall quarterback said he keeps up with the Mavericks and that nothing compares to Friday night lights in the Lone Star State.
“I’m up here in Arkansas and there’s nothing like Texas high school football,” he said. “I’ve got some boys of my own and I really wish they could experience Friday night lights down in Texas.”