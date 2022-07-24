When Tavon (TT) Green was a basketball player at Marshall High School, he learned life lessons have made him he who is today, both as a man and a basketball coach.

“Seize every opportunity,” Green said. “That was one thing I could say I learned. Going into high school, I wasn’t the greatest player but I definitely worked my tail off to grow and develop. Once I finally got the opportunity to play varsity, I really embraced it. I asked coach (Bobby) Carson and coach (Dramaine) Boyd a lot of questions. I was always in the gym. I didn’t stay far from the gym so I would walk to the school at 5 in the morning. Coach Carson would let me in and he’d go in there and workout and I’d go in and shoot around and work out before school started. I embraced every opportunity I had to get better and I took advantage of every opportunity that was given to me to really play varsity basketball and excel at it. That was one thing I took on and off the court. Even outside of basketball, when different opportunities were presented to me, I kind of took them head-on.”

Nathan Hague has been the sports editor of the Marshall News Messenger since 2014. His passion for sports along with the realization he would never play them professionally led him to to a career of covering sports and the people who play and coach them.