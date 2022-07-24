When Tavon (TT) Green was a basketball player at Marshall High School, he learned life lessons have made him he who is today, both as a man and a basketball coach.
“Seize every opportunity,” Green said. “That was one thing I could say I learned. Going into high school, I wasn’t the greatest player but I definitely worked my tail off to grow and develop. Once I finally got the opportunity to play varsity, I really embraced it. I asked coach (Bobby) Carson and coach (Dramaine) Boyd a lot of questions. I was always in the gym. I didn’t stay far from the gym so I would walk to the school at 5 in the morning. Coach Carson would let me in and he’d go in there and workout and I’d go in and shoot around and work out before school started. I embraced every opportunity I had to get better and I took advantage of every opportunity that was given to me to really play varsity basketball and excel at it. That was one thing I took on and off the court. Even outside of basketball, when different opportunities were presented to me, I kind of took them head-on.”
Life wasn’t always easy for Green but he used basketball as an escape.
“Oh yeah man, that’s my life’s story,” he said. “I grew up in a real poverty lifestyle. It was my single mom, me and my sister. We had it pretty rough and basketball really became my outlet. It got pretty rough around the house and I was homeless, probably about nine times. I was staying with different relatives and in and out with my dad. It was rough but like I said, basketball became my scapegoat. Life really hit the fan going into my freshman year. That’s when I found myself living in the gym, whether it was at the high school or the Boys and Girls Club, I lived in the gym.”
Green played basketball all four years at Marshall High School before graduating in 2012.
“My freshman year, when I was on the freshman team, we may have lost maybe three to four games,” he said. “Then my sophomore year, I played a little bit with the JV and varsity and that year we went to the second round of the playoffs. We lost to Red Oak in the second round. My junior year, we went to the second round again and lost to Hutto. My senior year, we did OK. We missed the playoffs by one game.”
There are a handful of moments on the court that stand out to Green to this day.
“My biggest moment from high school basketball is when we were playing Tatum,” he said. “It was my senior year and we were at home. I think it was a back-and-forth ballgame but I think it was the third quarter when I got hot. I hit four threes in a row and we ended up getting the lead going into the fourth quarter. Then we came back in the fourth quarter and I hit another two three-pointers and I kind of cooled off from there. We go down to the last minute of the game and ended up losing it but that game was probably one of my biggest highlights of my senior year.
“Another big moment was when we were in Hallsville,” he continued. “It was a district basketball game, tied ballgame, probably about nine seconds left on the clock. I get the ball and push it the length of the floor, go to the hole, make some kind of move and end up making a layup to win the game.”
After high school, Green attended ETBU for two years before transferring to UT-Tyler.
“I think one of my biggest moments was being in a Division I arena,” he recalls. “We went and played Northwestern State. That was pretty cool seeing what that actually looked like at the Division I level. That was probably one of my coolest moments at ETBU.”
After college, Green stayed put in Tyler.
“Once I got done with school, I ended up at the school district here in Tyler working in an adaptive behavior unit where we deal with troubled children who have a hard time staying in the classroom because of their behavior,” he explained. “I did that for about three years and I recently became a PE coach at Promise Academy and I just got my first head coaching job at Kings Christian Academy.”
As a coach, he tries to help kids overcome the same type of obstacles he overcame.
“It really helped me,” he said when asked how his experiences help him relate to kids. “I’m a people person and I believe the Lord allowed me to go through different instances in my life to be able to relate to different children. I just started a club team called, ‘We Believe Basketball.’ It helps me reach children that don’t necessarily have the same opportunities as everybody else. Where I grew up, I didn’t have a ton of money so when I wanted to go play club basketball, money was an issue and I wasn’t the greatest basketball player, so playing on a big name Nike or Adidas team wasn’t even a thought in my mind but I wanted to be able to give those children who people said couldn’t make it or wouldn’t a make it the opportunity to play in the same tournaments as anybody else.
“Those life experiences really helped me to relate to children because when a child comes into the gym who just got done cussing out his momma, just got done going through this, that or whatever, I can say, ‘Man, I’ve been in your shoes. I know what it feels like. I know what it’s like to go home and wonder what we’re going to have for lunch and dinner. I know what it’s like to go through the struggles. I’ve been there and I’ve done that. By the grace of God I was able to make it out. This is what I went through and yes, basketball became my outlet and I turned to something positive instead of turning to the streets, instead of turning to drugs, alcohol and all that stuff. I used basketball as my outlet to escape everything that was going on and I found myself being at home when I was in the gym.’
“Just to see the impact I’m making on these children’s lives through the game of basketball – that’s the most rewarding part knowing I’m part of their story,” he added. “I’m part of making sure they stay on the right track and they have something to look forward to as they go on in life.”