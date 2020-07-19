Antwain Jimmerson won a state championship as a linebacker of Jefferson Bulldogs. Then he won a state championship as a coach in 2008 in Oklahoma. Now he’s hoping to add a state championship for the school, community and town of Jefferson as head coach.
“Oh that would be unbelievable,” Jimmerson said.
When on his way to Jefferson to sign the contract for his new job as the school’s athletic director and head football coach, Jimmerson was nervous.
“My wife and I were driving in from Dallas and she was driving,” Jimmerson recalls. “She had to pull over because I had to throw up on my drive in.”
Jimmerson explained the job he was about to take is one he wouldn’t take lightly.
“You just want to do a great job for your community where you grew up and my wife was like, ‘Why are you so nervous? You coached a state championship game in front of 40,000 people,’” he said. “It’s just different because you want to just do a great job for your community, where you grew up, where people know you and you know them. It’s just different. It means that much more.”
Jefferson is, after all, where it all started for Jimmerson. It’s where he played sports as a kid and where he found his calling to coach.
“As a kid, I think it’s great to dream so we remind kids, ‘Dream a little bit about what you want to do,’” he offered. “I remember growing up my grandfather was a truck driver. I used to get in the truck with him and I wanted to be a truck driver. Then I got to junior high and started playing sports. I was like, ‘I want to be a coach.’ I knew right away.”
After graduating from Jefferson High School in 1987, Jimmerson attended University of Tulsa.
“I’m an education major which means I can teach science, history and PE,” Jimmerson said. “I redshirted my first year and I ended up going to school for five years.”
After graduating from college, Jimmerson stayed put in Oklahoma where he coached for about a decade-and-a-half.
“I coached at a place called Jenks, Oklahoma for seven years, a pretty big program in Oklahoma, one of the largest school districts,” he said. “Then I was the head coach at Booker T. Washington in Tulsa for 10 years. Then I went to coach for coach (Jerry) Bennett’s brother, Jim Bennett, in Irving. I was in Irving for five years as an assistant before I moved on.”
His time in Oklahoma included a pair of state championships. In 2008, he helped guide his Hornets to a 13-1 record and as state championship victory.
“My goal was in five years as head coach was to win a state championship and move back to the state of Texas,” he said. “That was my goal.”
Then in April of 2015, after coaching in Irving, Jimmerson returned home to Jefferson.
His first year with his high school alma mater wasn’t what he hoped for as the Bulldogs won just two games on the year. The next four years, however, his Bulldogs have combined for an overall record of 39-9 and a district record of 19-3 as they have gone two rounds deep in each of those four years.
“Just talking to coach (Jerry) Bennett, my high school coach, he was telling me that over the last four years, it’s been Jefferson’s most successful run in a four-year period,” Jimmerson said. “If anybody knows Jefferson football history, he would know.”
The fact that Jimmerson has walked down the same hallways as his players helps him relate to them better but he doesn’t talk with them much about the last time the Bulldogs won state.
“We talk about walking the hallways but what I’ve learned as a coach is you don’t talk about what you did as a player because kids don’t care what you did as a player,” he said. “They don’t care that you played in the state championship game and won state. They don’t care about your accolades. They want to know you, where you came from and how you got here but what you did really doesn’t matter. To be able to tell them, ‘Hey, I’ve been on free lunch. I know what it’s like. I grew up on a trailer house on Lake O’ the Pines. So I know where you guys are coming from,’ So they know that I care, No. 1. Our goal is to get them to where they’re all successful and they can all take care of themselves and be productive citizens. It makes it a lot easier when they know where I’m coming from and just that I’m being sincere.”
Coaching is a career that Jimmerson said he finds rewarding.
“Watching the kids have success, to me, that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “I always took on the philosophy as a coach to really push a kid in practice and stretch them in practice, stretch them and push them and push them and in a game, just let them play. You make some adjustments in a game but you really want the game to be about them making plays, not about you ranting and raving on the sideline. You want it to be about the kids. It’s the same thing in whatever career they choose. You just want them to be successful. That’s what it’s always been about for me, to be able to talk to kids after you’ve coached them, seeing what they’re doing, getting to know their families. You just want them to be successful in their own right.”
He added he can’t imagine himself doing anything else.
“I was recently in Tulsa and I was talking to my brother-in-law and I was like, ‘Man, what would I do if I wasn’t coaching?’” he said. “I haven’t done anything else. I’m 51 right now and I’m like, ‘What would I do?’ I don’t even know.”
That’s not a question he has to answer right at this moment and he can take pride in being the athletic director and head football coach at the school he attended.
“When you walk in that building, we want you to notice how clean it is because if it’s not, you’ll notice that,” Jimmerson said. “We spend a lot of time in just keeping things nice for our kids and for any visitor walking through our building. We have what we have. We don’t have turf. We don’t have an indoor facility but what we’ve got, we sure darn well are going to take good care of it.”
As for leading his Bulldogs to a state championship, Jimmerson knows that will take a lot of work but doesn’t think it’s out of the question.
“For us to get the most productivity, they all have to compete and they’ve got to pull for each other,” he said. “Our linemen are young and we lost a bunch of seniors but we feel like we’ve got kids who have been in the program who have been waiting on the opportunity. We just need the linemen to play together, play in unison. If we’re stepping with our right foot, all five of us are stepping with our right foot at the same time.”