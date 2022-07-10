Editor’s Note: This is the third installment of an occasional series. Please send topic suggestions to nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
Allison Ratcliff is right where she wants to be and wouldn’t have it any other way.
The 2002 graduate of Marshall High School is an assistant coach in volleyball, basketball and softball as she gets to help teach students lessons she learned as a Lady Maverick, lessons that go far beyond Xs and Os.
“I played volleyball my freshman year but then I stuck with basketball and softball after that,” she recalls. “I played all three at one point but for all four years, I played basketball and softball.
“I had such a good time in school and playing sports,” she said. “In basketball, my senior year, we made playoffs for the first time in I think 11 years. In softball, we made playoffs my last two years. We went two rounds deep both of those years.”
In high school, Ratcliff knew she found her calling to one day coach.
“I thought about being a physical therapist but my coaches and teachers were so influential on me,” Ratcliff offered. “I couldn’t get away from it. I can name all my coaches and teachers from kindergarten through college just because they were such an influence, all my coaches, especially in high school. They had a big part in shaping my character and who I am. They were not only my coaches but they were good Christian folks.”
Ratcliff decided to stay put in Marshall for college and attend ETBU where she played softball for the Tigers.
“I knew Mike Reed (then head softball coach at ETBU) and Amanda Reed,” she said. “Amanda Reed graduated already and she was helping Mike recruit. They came to some of my games and I had some friends going there. My music minister at the time worked there, plus it was at home. I started going to church at Central Baptist. Coach Kent Reeves, when he took over my sophomore year at ETBU, he went there. Most of my professors went there. I just knew everybody. It was a great place to go. I’m glad I went. It was an easy transition to a smaller college. It was great.
“My nanny lived on the other side of town, so if I wanted a home cooked meal, I just drove seven minutes,” she added. “To wash clothes, I didn’t have to spend any quarters. A lot of my teammates, I took them over there too.”
While at ETBU, Ratcliff set school records and was inducted into ETBU’s sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
“I think I still hold the record for most walks and maybe batting average but the home run record got demolished by Lacey Lindsey, which is fine because the day she broke my record, they won Super Regionals,” Ratcilff said. “I was actually with Mike Midkiff calling the game on the radio with him. She helped the team just like I helped the team in 2004.”
Ratcliff has many fond memories from playing softball for ETBU but there’s at least one that she often uses as a coach.
“I had five at bats (in one game),” she recalls. “My first at bat, I hit a little bloop single into centerfield. My next three at bats I struck out. I always use this story to tell my hitters because you just never know what’s going to happen. I think we were tied 2-2 or something like that. It’s my fifth at bat and coach Kent Reeves calls me over to him at third base. He put his arm on my shoulder and he was like, ‘Why do I have you in the four-hole?’ I was like, ‘Because I can hit.’ He was like, ‘That’s right. Just go up there and hit the ball,’ just trying to stay positive. I get up there and end up hitting a three-run home run to put us ahead 5-2 going into the bottom of the 12th inning or whatever it was.”
After college, Ratcliff, who majored in history and minored in kinesiology, began her teaching and coaching career. In 2007, she was head softball coach at Jefferson before taking a job in Waskom. She then went overseas and taught in China with a school that’s convergent with ETBU. Upon arrival, Ratcliff worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for two years returning to coaching with stops at Mount and Pleasant Chapel Hill. Then after three years as head softball coach at Pine Tree, Ratcliff spent this past year at Marshall and plans to stay until she retires.
“Honestly, I’m not surprised I’m back here,” she said. “I’ve always loved Marshall schools. I adored every teacher I ever had. They pushed me in the right direction. If I had to do it all again, I’d do it in Marshall.”