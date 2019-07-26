■ Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment of an occasional series. Please send topic suggestions to nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com .
Despite living in Houston for medical reasons, Sherley Ray Walker proudly claims Marshall as his hometown.
“I come to Marshall quite often,” Walker said. “As a matter of fact, I was there last month for a family reunion which was held in Ore City, Texas. I like Houston but I’d much rather be in my hometown. I have several good friends there.”
It was because of his accomplishments as a football player in Marshall that he was recently inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“The Prairie View Interscholastic League, they go about choosing people who played sports all throughout the state of Texas and I was a football player at H.B. Pemberton High School in Marshall, Texas, my home town. I am the third minority athlete to finish at Pemberton High School who was entered into this program. The others were Charles Green who was the quarterback at Pemberton High School and the other was Charles Fisher.
“I played guard on offense and tackle on defense,” he continued. “I played the full game and I think I set a record for most tackles in a game against Longview.”
Football provided a wide-range of options for Walker after high school.
“I love football,” he said. “When I finished high school, I had about 16 scholarships offered to me. I was chosen by Grambling State University coach Eddie Robinson. Of course, I had to leave there because I joined the Army Reserves. They wanted me to do my six months of active duty and when I came back from doing that, the coach at Wiley College told me, ‘We’re not going to let you get out of this town this time.’ I said, ‘OK.’ I went to Wiley College where I started as a guard and a tackle and later on they moved me to an end.”
After suffering an injury, Walker’s playing days came to an end and he joined the Marshall City Police Department where he spent the next four years.
“I then went into another field,” he explained. “We formed a private, non-profit corporation where we worked for unemployed, low-income adults and helped their youth from dropping out of high school. I did that for about 13 years before I went into the automobile business.”
He worked for Jonny Williams Lincoln-Ford where he worked his way up to general manager.
“After that, there was another dealership that opened up,” he explained. “I worked for them and later on, I owned my own Ford Dealership in Woodville, Texas. My last employment before I retired was working customer relations for Big Star Ford here in Houston area, in Pearland.”
He has three grown children who graduated from school in Marshall.
“My kids all finished high school there at Marshall High School,” he said. “My oldest son, Willis Walker, he’s one of the coaches at Hallsville High School. My youngest son was a baseball player there in Marshall and that’s my hometown – Marshall, Texas.”