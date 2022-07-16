Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment of an occasional series. Please send topic suggestions to nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com.
When Marshall Police Department officer Antonio Washington looks back at his high school football career as a Marshall Maverick, specifically his senior season in 2015, he sees several parallels to life. There are ups and downs but the key is becoming stronger as a result.
“It’s almost an old Baptist sermon,” Washington said. “No matter what you go through, just keep on pushing forward and you’ll overcome it.”
For Washington, one of the ups was being on the last Marshall team that defeated Longview’s football team his senior year, when the Mavericks came out on top 28-25.
“There are certain games on the calendar that if you’re from Marshall, it better be circled,” Washington said. “They’re going to show what you’ve got and they’re going to expose you if you don’t have it.”
Washington recalls the Mavs being confident, believing they’d come away with the win that October night when they’d meet up with the Lobos in what turned out to be the last Marshall-Longview district matchup.
“Leading into that game, that year, we knew we were good,” Washington offered. “We didn’t need anyone to tell us but we also knew what we had to do. There were some weeks that the coaches had to get on us and tell us to practice hard but when we got to that week, the coaches didn’t have to say anything. It was a whole different atmosphere from the practices leading up to that game. We knew for a fact that we were playing for first place. Once we got to the game, of course we had the jitterbugs and all that but I was one of the biggest leaders for the team on that game it seemed like everybody had a goal.
“We knew what we had to do. We had a pretty big senior class,” Washington continued. “So we knew what we had to do and we knew it was our last time to see them. Once we went through pregame and all that, when we stepped outside and came out of the locker room, it was almost like the ground was shaking. That’s how many people came out. It was packed out. We saw more red than green.”
That season wasn’t just full of ups. It had downs as well, like when a teammate lost his father, and when starting quarterback Justin Hart suffered a season-ending injury. The Mavs however, rallied together and finished as co-district champions. It was those types of experiences that helped prepare Washington for life today.
“I would say it (high school football) prepared me in being able to work with other people and being able to handle adversity when not everything goes your way and making the right decisions based on all of that,” he said.
After high school, Washington attended Southern Arkansas University where he majored in criminal justice and minored in juvenile justice. There he played defensive line and was eventually joined by his brother, Anthony.
“We had fun in high school playing with each other in front of our family and people who watched us grow up together and then going to college together, we played side-by-side and we were just as dominant together as we were in high school together, and we were doing this with people we didn’t know,” he said. “They see that and it makes you feel like a superstar when they know you by name. It made us feel good also knowing me and my brother got to play together. People recognize us because of our dominance on the field and we don’t even know these people. So it makes you feel good all the way around.”
After graduating from college, Washington decided to return home to serve his community as a police officer.
“I realized I might as well go back and make that impact where I was born,” Washington explained. “It can be different because you know everybody but at the end of the day, you’ve got to make the best decisions and do what you see fit.”
Washington said the most rewarding part of being a police officer is helping people in need, at their lowest moments, then seeing them bounce back and recover from those low moments. When asked what it was about the field that attracted him to it, Washington said, “People ask me that question all the time. The reason I do it is there’s so much stuff going on in the world, just so many things and we need more black officers and I’m trying to be that black officer that we need. That’s why I went into it.”
There hasn’t been any doubt for a long time, if ever, in Washington’s mind as to what he wanted to do for a living.
“My whole life, I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “As a matter of fact, in one of our team meetings before the game, everybody had to get up and say what they wanted to do. From the get-go, that’s what I wanted to do. That’s what I’m doing right now and I’m loving it.”