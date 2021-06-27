Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of an occasional series. Please send topic suggestions to nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com .
If there’s one thing that Jon Purifoy learned from softball, it’s that the little things matter.
“Just doing the little things will make you better, whether its walking into Walmart and seeing trash on the floor and picking it up and throwing it away or like I do now, I’ll go get the mop bucket if a kid gets sick or I’ll clean the toilets. It’s the little things that you do that make things better. It’s not one simple thing. It’s the little things you do day in and day out that people take notice and appreciate, whether it’s taking an extra swing off the tee or staying five minutes late to take some ground ball. It’s those little bitty things that make you a better person.”
It’s a lesson he learned as a softball coach at Jefferson and then Marshall and a lesson he took from the diamond and applied as the principal of Farmington High School in Arkansas.
“The most rewarding part is watching these kids graduate, watch them become successful,” Purifoy said of being a high school principal is. “I’ve got a kid right now who we’ve had to bring back in so he could get his diploma. We met him at school on Wednesday so he could make up some seat time and do some extra work to get the grades done and graduate. Although he didn’t get to walk across the stage, he did receive the diploma. I try to keep my graduation rate the highest and I am the highest in the state of Arkansas right now. What I’ll do, and my counselors will tell you and my teachers will tell you – if I’ve got a kid not coming to school, I go to his house. I’ll wake him and say, ‘Let’s go. You’re coming.’ I know those are little things but they’re important things.
“I had a kid tell a counselor, ‘I’ve never heard of a principal coming to my house, waking me up and making me come to school,’” he continued. “’He’s done it three times. That’s crazy.’ It was that important to me to get him to get his diploma.”
Purifoy said the students don’t necessarily appreciate it in the moment but often thank him later.
“They do call me back and thank me,” he said. “I had a kid who’s now 21 call me back the other day say, ‘Hey man, I appreciate what you did for me. I was stupid at the time but you demanded me to get up and get there and that’s why I’m at where I am today.”
Although he enjoys being a principal, Purifoy admits he misses coaching.
“When I was playing college baseball, I thought I had a shot at going pro but I knew that if I didn’t, my backup plan was to be coach but I never ever, in my wildest dreams thought I’d be a principal but I knew I wanted to coach because I knew I wanted to help kids become better athletes,” he said. “That was my goal if I couldn’t make it to the big show, I wanted to help kids reach their dreams.”
Purifoy got his start in coaching at Jefferson High School where even his coaching career took an unexpected twist.
“I played college baseball there at ETBU and I was fairly successful with that, from 1990-1994 and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d ever coach girls,” he recalls. “I remember talking to Jerry Bennett. I was coaching seventh and eighth grade volleyball, basketball and track and I assisted with football and I remember coming in there one day and he said, ‘We’re going to start this softball program here at Jefferson and I want you to be the head softball coach.’ I said, ‘I’m not going to be the head softball coach. I’m a baseball player.’ One thing led to another and he said, ‘Well, if you’re not going to be the head, I’ll make you an assistant,’ and I said, ‘No, I’m not going to be an assistant. If I do it, I’m going to be the head.’”
In 2003, Purifoy headed to Marshall to become the Lady Mavs head softball coach.
“I lived in Jefferson and I remember going home and I told my wife, ‘I think I made a big mistake,” he recalls. “I’ve got a bunch of cheerleaders on the team,’ not having ever seen them throw or anything like that. Of course, I got out there the next day and we started throwing the ball around and hitting the ball around, so then I told my wife, ‘Oh my gosh, these girls are absolutely unbelievable. They can play.
“I think we won the district that year and I remember Rodney Southern bringing me in, saying ‘You know you’re probably going to win the whole thing,’” Purifoy added. “I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a good shot at winning the whole thing. These girls are unbelievable. We made it all the way to the regional semifinals I think. We met up with Texarkana. We hit the ball unbelievably. I never thought in my wildest dreams that line drives would hold you back but we probably hit 15-20 line drives in that game but just right to people. They were one of a kind, those girls were.”
Purifoy’s passed down his love for softball to his family.
“What’s funny is my daughter (Paige Purifoy) is now the head softball coach there at Jefferson,” he said. “She started where I started. It’s crazy. She got the job this summer so she’s going to coach there at Jefferson, Texas where I started out. She started out coaching seventh and eighth grade volleyball, basketball and track, just like I did. It’s quite funny how that happened.”
After coaching the Lady Mavs for about eight seasons, Purifoy took the job he has now.
“It’s Northwest Arkansas,” he said. “My brother’s up here. My dad is up here and the opening had just become available. Of course, I was the associate principal there and coaching softball in Marshall so when this job came open, I thought it would be a great place to retire. I’m here now doing the same thing I did eight years ago but I do not coach. I gave that up. I’m at almost every single ballgame because that’s what a principal does.”