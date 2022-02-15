The annual, winter migration of the white bass is beginning, slowly.
This time of year area rivers begin to get active with these fish headed upstream for their annual spawning run. Any lake that has a population of white bass will all send the fish upstream. The white bass need current for a successful spawn so heading upstream improves the odds of acceptable flows.
There does not seem to be a limit for how far these fish will push upstream. With the right water levels, catching white bass a mile or more from the river is common. Catching fish from a county road culvert/slough crossing that is pouring into a creek that enters the river is fairly common once the “run” is underway.
Whites from Toledo Bend can be caught from Logansport to Gladewater with each year being slightly different on arrival dates and activity levels.
Much of the migration is dictated by river flows rates and levels. The level needs to be high enough to navigate with boat traffic but also flood levels can scatter the herd making them tougher to target. The experienced white bass angler can still catch fish by doing a little scouting.
Checking the Sabine River Authority river flow/level website can give you ideas of where you plan to fish and choose a boat ramp accordingly. If the river is flooded, patrolling the backroads looking for feeder creek crossings. Chances are good the white bass will be present.
Any type of barrier will cause the herd to build in numbers below waiting on higher water levels or the flow to start receding.
Logansport reports indicate building numbers of whites beginning to head upstream. The Sabine River is only one of the area waterways with an annual white bass run. The Neches above Palestine is another white bass destination. Palestine has an awesome white bass population and the migration is legendary at its height.
The Big Cypress above Lake O’ the Pines is also a big white bass player. The “rock wall” above the US Highway 259 is a well-known white bass mecca. The Angelina and Attoyac Rivers above Lake Sam Rayburn send thousands of white bass far up these waterways and tributaries with outstanding fishing.
From the boat or from the bank, artificial bait is on most white bass enthusiasts gear. A medium/light to medium spinning rig, spooled with 20-30 pound test braid is perfect. Tie on an underspin and get busy. The whites could be as shallow as 1 foot or schooled up in a deeper holes downstream of a sandbar or in a deep bend.
Fish in different depths and experiment with retrieves until you find the best for that day. Get on your local river this weekend and see how the 2022 white bass migration is progressing.