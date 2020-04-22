Much like other high school seniors across the country, Corey White was saddened to see the final year of his athletic high school career cut short.
“It’s very disappointing, especially for us who have so many memories in the program,” White said. “To have it cut short like that, it’s really painful. I’m not going to lie.”
White had specific goals and expectations for the season, to save his best for last.
“I was wanting to make it to regionals this year,” he offered. “I was really wanting to make it past the mark I set last year. I really wanted to leave a legacy behind, which, obviously I didn’t get to accomplish athletically.”
Despite not being able to meet those goals on the track, he hopes to leave a lasting impact with his teammates.
“I hope to be remembered by my work ethic,” he said. “In my opinion, my work ethic was unmatched. I went out there every day and gave 110 percent. I hope to be an example to the younger guys that hard work really does mean something and you can get a lot of things by working hard and not being lazy. That’s hopefully the legacy I’ll be leaving behind is my work ethic. That’s how I want to be remembered.”
White first started running track in order to keep him in shape for another sport but his love for running increased.
“Whenever I was a younger underclassman, I wanted to play basketball,” White recalls. “I was told that by running track, I’d be better at basketball. That was the mentality I originally had. I started running track and I realized I was better at it than I was basketball. So once I got to my junior year, I kind of had to make a choice of what was going to be my college path. So I started forming a love for track and running in general. I’m grateful for the path.”
This past February, on National Signing Day, White signed his letter of commitment to Tiffin University, a private school in Tiffin, Ohio, to run track and cross country. He plans to study sports management and to be a coach himself one day.
“I want to do something to impact people’s lives,” White offered. “I figured as an athlete myself, I would understand young people and I could be a guiding hand to younger people, no matter what sport it is. Obviously I love sports but as I coach, I would be teaching life lessons. If I can change somebody’s life from their darkest moments and make their life a good one just by me coaching them, that’s what I want to do ultimately. I just want to be a life changer.”
“Corey is a kid that has defeated all odds,” Marshall athletic director Jake Griedl said at the National Signing Day ceremony. “He’s one of those kids that 20 years from now, you’ll see a moving about him overcoming life adversity and truly making something of himself. So I’m really proud of Corey and what he’s going to do at Tiffin.”
In the meantime, White is doing whatever he can to stay in shape and prepare himself for the next level.
“Right now, I’m running around the neighborhood,” he said. “I probably look crazy, running down the back roads and stuff but I’ve got to get however I can, racking up the miles. I’m going over to a buddy of mine’s house, lifting. He’s got a weight set. I’m doing whatever I can to stay in shape.”