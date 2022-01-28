Campbell White is just five points away from 1,000-point mark for his high school basketball career.
Marshall’s senior guard said he doesn’t keep up with his stats too much but his dad and former coaches do.
“I keep track of when I turn the ball over,” he said. “I need to slow down. Maybe I’m paying too fast. At the end of the day, I’m not that fast. I’m not the most athletic on the court so I have to use my brain and IQ to help me. I might not be able to play as fast but I play within my limits.”
“He’s not the most gifted athletically but he’s played a lot of basketball and has a pretty good skill set and he’s been a real joy to coach,” Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “I’m sure he has bad days but he doesn’t bring them here. Every morning he shows up with a smile on his face. He’s always glad to be here.”
This is White’s first year attending Marshall High School after transferring over from EF but he’s never been a stranger to his Maverick teammates.
“I’ve played with them growing up,” he explained. “I’m from Marshall. I lived in Marshall my whole life but I went to EF because my mom was a teacher. Growing up, I’ve always come up here during the summer and played and have always been around Marshall people no matter what.”
White says having members of the Marshall community motivates him to step up his game.
“Whenever they’re here, they’re here to watch us win and watch us play hard,” White said. “It’s that extra push in the back that you’re not just working for your team, you’re working for your town. Marshall is a family. If you let your team down, you let your whole family down.”
White doesn’t play the same role he did in Elysian Fields but he’s OK with that.
“It’s all about playing your role,” the senior offered. “At EF, I could do everything but coming here, you have a certain role that you have to play and that’s all I’m here for. My role is to be a leader on and off the court and to help no matter what and to be able to knock down shots when I have to.”
As a senior, White knows his teammates look to him for leadership.
“I get vocal,” he said. “I’m always uplifting and trying to uplift my teammates in any way I can.”
White and his Mavericks are 1-6 in district play heading into tonight’s game but White is confident his team is better than what the record shows.
“I think we all are a team,” he said. “We’re all going to stick together no matter what. Whenever one of us does well, we all do well. It’s just a team effort. No matter what, we’re all going to work hard. We have the talent. It’s just about putting all the parts together. Once we’re a well-oiled machine all together, we’ll be unstoppable.”
Basketball has been part of White’s life since about the first grade. He recalls scoring 24-of-26 points for his Little Dribblers team in EF. He enjoys watching past and present players such as Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant. His favorite shooter is Steph Curry. White often draws comparisons to Luka Doncic. He’s hoping his basketball playing days don’t stop after high school.
“If any college will take me, that’s all I care about,” he said. “No matter what, I’m going to work hard for any college that takes me. If I have to walk on somewhere, I’m willing to do it because I love the game of basketball.”
He said game of basketball has taught him valuable life lessons that will stick with him for the rest of his life and he hopes to help others learn the same lessons.
“Kinesiology,” he said when asked what he plans to major in. “I want to be a coach.
“A life lesson is to always keep God first,” he added. “If we’re being honest, He gave me the talents. He gave me the ability to do what I love so I always try to keep Him first.”
“He has a tremendous positive attitude,” Carson added of White. “It’s contagious, it’s infectious. He’s probably the most popular kid on the team. Everybody likes him. He has a tremendous desire to win. He’ll do whatever it takes, whether it’s handle the ball or pass the ball, whatever it takes. He truly loves the game, loves playing the game, loves his teammates. Most kids get down but Campbell really doesn’t get down. He’s just always upbeat, very coachable – ‘What do you need me to do? ‘
Tonight, White will have a chance to score those five points he needs to pass the 1,000-point milestone.
“There aren’t a lot of people who do that,” Carson said.
White and the Mavericks will have the tough task of going up against the Hallsville Bobcats in a battle of Harrison County in Hallsville. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.