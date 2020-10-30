HALLSVILLE – Waskom’s volleyball season came to end Saturday afternoon when the Lady Wildcats fell short in the bi-district round of the playoffs to the White Oak Ladynecks in a three-game sweep with scores of 20-25, 14-25, 6-25.Waskom finishes the year with an overall record of 13-10 while White Oak advances to the next round with a record of 20-4.
“Like I told them at the end of the day, win or lose, I’m always proud to be a Wildcat,” Waskom head volleyball coach Iyhia McMichael said. “I think that this team has shown a lot of resilience from the beginning of the season until the end. They stuck together and created a bond but it just didn’t go our way.”
Lexi Baker finished the day with 11 kills while Payton Palmer was next in line with eight and Anna Iske had four. Brazie Croft had four aces and three digs. Kaylee Wilkinson had three aces, three kills and four digs. Emma Hill had 21 assists.
Alaina Dyson had four kills for Lady Wildcats.
Waskom got the first point when White Oak hit it too many times. The next two points went to the Ladynecks before a Kill from Phillips, followed by three Waskom points gave the Lady Wildcats a 6-2 lead.
White Oak took its turn to go on a run as it jumped out in front with a kill from Baker, making the score 7-6.
The two teams continued to battle back and forth. An ace from Rankin knotted the game up at 9-9 and forced Waskom to call a timeout. The first point after the timeout came on a kill from Dyson to put Waskom in front 10-9.
White Oak quickly turned the tables and took back the lead, jumping out in front 17-13 as the Lady Wildcats called another timeout.
White Oak built a 22-15 lead but Waskom chipped away at it and cut the deficit down to four points, 22-18 and forced White Oak to be the one to call timeout.
Dyson slammed it down for another kill to put her team within three points, 23-20. However, that was the last point Waskom was able to score as the Lady Necks tacked on the final two points to win set one, 25-20.
The first two points of the set two went to White Oak who jumped out to an 8-3 and forced a Waskom timeout. A pair of points from Baker spread the Ladynecks’ lead to 11-3. Bailey added a point to put her team within five.
White Oak continued to pour it and spread its lead to 19-10 before Waskom called timeout.
It was smooth sailing from there for the Lady Necks. A kill from Baker put White Oak just one point away from taking a 2-0 lead, which came just a few plays later with a score of 25-14.
The third was all White Oak as it opened up with a Waskom serve that sailed out of bounds to give White Oak an early lead that led to the Ladynecks taking a 7-0 lead and forcing Waskom to call timeout.
A block at the net then a hit from Baker led the Ladynecks taking a 17-3 lead. A kill from Baker, followed by another from Iske put White Oak just one point away from the three-game sweep.
That final point came and punched White Oak’s ticket to the next round where it will take on New Boston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pittsburg.
When asked what the senior class brought to the table for the program, McMichael said, “It’s very hard for me to put into words what they have done for this program and for girls athletics. They were very committed and loyal to me as their coach from the first time I stepped on campus when they were in the seventh grade. They stuck by me. They stuck by our vision and they have helped carry out the vision for those who are coming up and I have the utmost respect and gratitude for them.
“I know that even though they will be missed next year, the ones that have been here will be able to take what they have learned from them and keep us going.”