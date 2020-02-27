There is no offseason in the NFL. Not anymore. The league, which has evolved into a corporate Goliath, stays in the public conscience pretty much 365 days a year.
The confetti had barely been cleaned up off the ground at Super Bowl LIV and the league started preparing for this weekend’s annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
An old football coach once told me there is a certain risk taken when judging a player by how well they perform in shorts and T-shirts. They may look like Tarzan, but play like Jane was the reference I’ll never forget.
The NFL Combine, aka the Underwear Olympics, made its primetime debut last night and will continue through Sunday. The event gives aspiring young gridiron gladiators an opportunity to put forth their best job interview.
All 32 NFL teams are present and accounted for in search of the steal in April’s draft. Everybody likes a bargain and that certainly can be found at the combine.
But, while there are diamonds in the rough, there’s a lot more busts than booms.
Newly-minted Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has his plate loaded as if he’d taken a trip down the buffet aisle at Golden Corral.
Less than eight weeks on the job, McCarthy has been busy building a coaching staff, while sifting through a myriad of other duties from free agency to the upcoming draft.
McCarthy spoke Wednesday at the combine and wound up fielding more questions about looming free agents on the current Cowboy roster than he did about the 300-plus draft hopefuls on hand in Indy.
Dallas holds the No. 17 pick in April’s draft to be held in Las Vegas. The speculation is the Cowboys will focus on the defensive side of the ball.
But before they send their ticket up front, they have items on the home front to address. First and foremost on the menu is what they plan to do with QB Dak Prescott.
McCarthy already wisely deferred to the Jones boys. But you gotta think the first-year coach wants his franchise QB signed, sealed and ready for the OTAs in April.
Prescott has certainly proven worthy of a new contract. The only bone of contention is likely in the dollars and cents.
Expect Prescott to receive the franchise tag should a deal not be made by March 18. The Cowboys will still have 24 other unrestricted free agents standing in line. Most notable among those is Prescott’s favorite pass catcher Amari Cooper.
You can expect Prescott and Cooper to be taken care of financially. But the remaining free agents are a mystery.
That’s why McCarthy and staff will be paying close attention this weekend to the defensive portion of the combine Saturday and Sunday.
Most early mock drafts have Dallas selecting a safety. It’s been either Alabama’s Xavier McKinney or LSU’s Grant Delpit. The Cowboys last reeled in a safety with their top pick in 2002 when they nabbed Oklahoma All-American Roy Williams at number eight.
McKinney and Delpit would both be solid picks and instantly upgrade the position. However, if Dallas is unable to resign 2015 No. 1 pick Byron Jones at cornerback, it could go in a different direction.
Most likely Jones will test the market and is a very good bet to be signed by another club. This could send the Cowboys down the road to select Bama CB Trevon Diggs, or maybe Florida’s CJ Henderson at the same position.
It’s not out of the question Dallas looks to shore up its defensive front. Under Mike Nolan, the Cowboy are likely to base out of a 4-3 and could have an interest in talented DT Javon Kinlaw from South Carolina.
First things first, sign Dak and get him on board. Amari would hopefully follow and the Cowboys can avoid all the angst caused by Ezekiel Elliott last summer.
Jerry Jones is not in the Hall of Fame by accident. He knows how to close a deal. I gotta believe that’s what McCarthy hopes he does sooner rather than later.