It’ll be interesting to see what coaches fill the vacancies of the NFL.
Teams without a head coach are the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.
Big names like Marvin Lewis, Urban Meyer and Eric Bieniemy are out there and will likely get scooped up quickly.
Lewis has a record of 131-122-3 in the regular season but he also went 0-7 in the playoffs with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, teams with a head-coaching vacancy are likely going to be less focused on his playoff record and more focused on just making it to the playoffs.
Meyer has an impressive record of 102-10 and three national championships at the college level. He’s a big name but it’s a rarity for a successful head college coach to duplicate that success in the NFL. My guess is one of those teams will be more than willing to roll the dice and make a big splash with Meyer. Many speculators believe that team to be Jacksonville, and if that’s the case he could build a solid program around that No. 1 draft pick. Maybe a quarterback out of Clemson?
It’ll probably be a while before teams are allowed to talk with Bieniemy as it’ll be a little while before the Chiefs’ season is over seeing as they have the first-round bye but if he were to return as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City, it’s only because he would have turned down several head coaching offers. He and his Chiefs are trying to win their second-straight Super Bowl but regardless of whether that happens or not, the success he’s had speaks for itself and makes him what seems like an obvious choice as a new head coach.
If you were one of these coaches, which of the jobs would you find most appealing? You still have quality veteran quarterbacks in Atlanta, Detroit and Houston as well as some solid young options in LA and New York.
Personally if it were me, I’d go with Houston and not just because it’s in Texas. I’ve said all year that the Texans should be better than they are. They have talented players all around but haven’t lived up to their full potential. Let’s not forget either that just last year, they had a 24-point lead against the Chiefs. Granted, they blew that lead and collapsed but they showed what they’re capable of doing. I think whoever takes over should do whatever possible to keep J.J. Watt. That will likely be way easier said than done, however.
Regardless, the 2021 football season should be interesting with teams having new head coaches.