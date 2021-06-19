Why do the Mavericks have such a hard time bringing in marquee free agents?
Someone please explain this to me.
Texas is a big sports state and has no state taxes. The living expenses are great, especially compared to markets like New York and California. Some of the biggest companies in the world have headquarters in Dallas. Granted, it gets hot in summer but if you run from AC to AC, you’ll be just fine and assuming the planets don’t align and stay that way in orbit to cause another snowpocalypse, you don’t have to deal with the crazy freezing weather of the great white north. The city provides a safe and family-friendly environment. Mark Cuban is one of, if not the most famous NBA team owner and the Mavs can build around Luka Doncic.
I just don’t understand what’s not to like about Dallas and why stars wouldn’t want to come to Dallas.
Doncic obviously needs his solid No. 2 and I think most Mavs fans can agree Kristaps Porzingis is not it. He’s proven over and over again to be too fragile and his lack of aggression often makes me think he doesn’t care as much as someone getting his paycheck should.
I’ve heard rumors that Doncic and Rick Carlisle butted heads, to say the least, and that ultimately led to Carlisle’s resignation. That came just days after Donnie Nelson stepped down from his role of general manager. If Doncic and Carlisle not seeing eye-to-eye rally did lead to the coach’s resignation, it’s clear the front office is handing Doncic the keys and I’m guessing no decision will be made at least without input from Doncic. As talented as he is, I hope Cuban and the others in the front office don’t give Doncic too much say. Sure build around him but don’t be afraid to make a decision without running it by him soon.
That being said, I’m OK with the Mavericks pulling out all the big guns in order to bring in a big named free agent, whether that’s Dirk Nowitzki or Doncic. It wouldn’t hurt if he can build chemistry with a free agent in search of a new team and having him in Dallas, one would think, would help the Mavs get stronger in free agency.
Put emphasis on “one would think” because all the factors I listed above and more would have one think Dallas is an attractive landing spot for free agents.