I understand why J.J. Watt signed with Arizona but I also don’t.
First of all, he had 31 million reasons to join the Cardinals for two years. That part I understand, especially considering 23 million of that is guaranteed. I also fully understand why he wanted out of Houston. The part I don’t understand is that Watt had stated he wasn’t interested in a rebuild.
So he goes to Arizona?
The Cardinals finished the season at 8-8 in 2020 and in my opinion, would be lucky to finish above third place in what is arguably the toughest division in the NFL.
The night before word got out at Watt will play for the Cardinals next season, a few friends of mine and I were debating where we thought he’d land. My two first thoughts were Pittsburgh and Green Bay. Joining the Steelers to play with his brothers seemed like the obvious decision but there probably wasn’t enough cap room to sign the veteran. My thought was if he wanted to play there bad enough and help his brothers get a ring, he might have taken a pay cut. Perhaps it would require a much, much larger cut than what most of us would have expected.
Green Bay also seemed like an obvious choice – a true Super Bowl Contender that would be even more fun to watch with the addition of Watt. My guess is the Packers also wouldn’t have the cap space but if you want to sign with a team with a good shot of winning it all, you’re probably not going to get the type of cash you would if you signed with a team like Arizona.
One of my friends said he thought Watt might sign with the Bears and made a compelling argument for that but I didn’t buy into it because I didn’t see Chicago as a true contender and I thought if Watt wanted to win a Super Bowl, he wouldn’t land in the Windy City. However, that option makes more sense to me than what actually happened.
Watt said in a press conference that his goal is a Super Bowl this year. He said it with a straight face too, making it very clear he wasn’t joking.
It seems extremely unlikely that the Cardinals will be playing on the first Sunday of February but to be fair, didn’t many of us say that about Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers hired someone named Tom Brady?