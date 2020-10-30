It’s usually in November when my inbox gets flooded with emails reminding me to vote, but truthfully those emails are doing no good whatsoever because I’ve already made up my mind – I’m not voting.
People say if you don’t vote, you lose your right to complain, but it’s not like complaining is going to do any good, plus it’s all just a big popularity contest anyway.
Way too often we see someone getting votes based on what he has done in the past and that doesn’t mean that person is qualified now.
Examples of this are Derek Jeter, Kobe Bryant and as much as it hurts me to say this – even Dirk Nowitzki.
It was obvious in their last years that they would one day be in the Hall of Fame for their sports, but by the time their final year came, their better days were behind them but they got voted in despite being too old and not All-Star worthy.
Granted, I could have let my voice be heard by logging online and voting against them over and over, but there are also people doing that in favor of those who don’t deserve it and I have better things to do with my time.
I will admit, there was a time when I’d cast my vote for those I knew weren’t deserving of it. I’d cast my ballot for a person because he was wearing blue or red, the colors of my favorite teams even though they didn’t have the numbers deserving to be named among the best and quite honestly, they probably weren’t even team leaders.
I can longer do that in good conscience.
Now, it’s officially November, which means many of us will be receiving emails reminding us the polls will soon be open for people to cast their Pro Bowl ballots, and to water it down even more, fans will be able to do so via Twitter.
In my opinion, that takes even more credibility away as people can create new Twitter accounts or use their friends’ accounts to vote for someone who truly doesn’t deserve to be there and leave out someone who does.
Unfortunately, one of the things on a person’s resume when he retires is how many times he made the Pro Bowl or All-Star Game.
The MLB has the best All-Star Game in my opinion but that’s mainly because the others are complete jokes and should be done away with altogether.
If that option was on the ballot, that’s what would get my vote but because it’s not and I don’t want to encourage what has become a laughing stock of sports, I will not vote in any all-star selections.