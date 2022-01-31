FORT WORTH – The Wiley College baseball team pushed Texas Wesleyan in the third game as it concluded the series with 11-3 and 25-1 losses Saturday at Sycamore Park.
After falling behind by three runs, the Wildcats answered with two in the fourth inning. Jaylon Burrell led off with a bunt single and stole second. Donovan Rice and Dennis Everson II walked to load the bases. Daniel Cox hit a fly ball to right which was deep enough to score Burrell. With two outs, Julian Lopez singled to right-center to bring home Rice.
An error allowed the Rams to increase their lead. Wiley College answered in the fifth. Jacob Perez reached second on an error by the shortstop. He came home when Rice tripled down the right field line. Texas Wesleyan took advantage of two walks and scored two on a single. It put the game out of reach with five more runs in the sixth.
Rice had two hits. Allan Mendoza picked up his first career hit with a double in the third inning. Joseph O’Bryant made his first start of the season – tossing four innings and striking out two. Eric Heater made his debut getting the final out in the sixth inning.
Texas Wesleyan (4-0), which is receiving votes in the preseason National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll, was in complete control in the final game. Two walks, a hit batter and a double give the Rams a two-run lead. The game got out of hand in the second inning as Wiley College gave up 15 runs on five hits and five errors. The Rams benefited from seven walks and a hit batter. For the game, the Wildcats made nine errors and walked 18.
The Wildcats (0-4) picked up their lone run in the third inning. Jacob Perez doubled with two outs and came home on a single by Burrell. Julian Rosales, Matthew Drabbant and Rice also picked up hits. Jalen Porter made his first career start lasting 1 1/3 innings. He fanned four batters. Diego Torres made his debut by tossing 1 2/3 innings and three strikeouts. Anthony Perez faced four batters in his first outing.
Wiley College will open its home schedule on Saturday with a doubleheader against Mid-America Christian (Okla.) at Airport Park. It will also host Bethany College (Kan.) on Sunday.