Waskom’s football team has a couple weeks of practice under their belt. Athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said his team’s making progress but there’s still a lot more progress to be made.
“I think that we’re practicing hard,” Keeling said. “We have a lot of holes to fill. We scrimmaged last night in an intersquad. We saw some good things and saw some bad things. We’ve definitely got to get in better shape.
“The summer conditioning — working out, not working out, working out, not working out kind of affected us a little bit on that aspect. We’re not nearly as in shape as we would have been had we been working out the whole time but in these early practices, you’re throwing lot of information at a lot of young kids. It’s a slow-developing type of process.
“We get to scrimmage somebody else Thursday – Troup and Sabine in Troup. Hopefully we will gain a little momentum this week, going into the scrimmage and then the season starts the next Friday.
“We’ve got to be ready in two weeks from yesterday. It’s fast and furious for sure.”
Keeling is hopeful that this week his team will at least be able to take a step closer to finding the right guys to step up into key roles.
“Obviously, we’ve got to replace our quarterback,” he added. “There are two guys right who are vying for that – Markus Gonzalez, a junior, and freshman Cole Watson. Both are doing a lot of good things and both are doing a lot of bad things.
“Our offensive line is all new, so we’ve got to replace those guys and that’s part of us that’s slow developing but one good thing about it is we’ve got all of our running backs back and all of our receivers. Those guys are way ahead of where they were last year. They’re going to have to carry us early until we can get everything else meshed together.”
Keeling said his team hasn’t dealt with any major health issues.
“Everyone is healthy and we haven’t had any problems other than some nicks, cuts, bruises and things like that, the usual stuff,” Keeling said.
The Wildcats are slated to kick off the season Friday, Aug. 28 when they play host to the Garrison Bulldogs.