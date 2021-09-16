WASKOM – Waskom’s offense tallied up nearly 500 yards of total offense Thursday night in the KYKX Game of the Week in an effort to defeat the Arp Tigers 56-6. The Wildcats are now 3-1 overall as they head into district play. The Tigers are now 2-2 on the season.
“I thought our execution was a lot better than what it’s been, especially in the first half when all of our starters were out there,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “I’m really proud of that. Obviously not having watched it on film, it seemed like we played well in the trenches. That’s one thing we really were concentrating on.”
The Wildcats rushed for 423 yards while throwing for 68 to come away with 491 total yards. DJ Feaster had three carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Tesean Hamilton had seven carries for 83 yards and one score. Jayvis Jones carried the ball five times for 77 yards and one touchdown. Zay Thomas had 54 yards and one touchdown on three carries. Cole Watson had four carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns while going 4-of-8 passing for 68 yards and a touchdown. Waskom finished the night with 20 first downs while holding Apr to just five.
Arp finished the game with 110 total yards, 66 through the air and 44 on the ground. Wyatt Ladd went 7-of-9 passing for 66 yards and one touchdown. He connected with Jaydon Spradlin on two completions for 33 yards and one touchdown.
Arp started off with a surprise onside but the Wildcats recovered at their own 47-yard line to start the game off with a short field. Waskom was faced with third and seven when Jones went the distance on a 50-yard sprint to the end zone to start the scoring. Ezequiel Ruiz tacked on the extra point to give Waskom the 7-0 lead with 11:01 to go in the first quarter.
Waskom’s defense forced an Arp punt to give the ball back to the Wildcats. Watson faked a handoff up the middle and pitched it back to Feaster who cut the corner and went untouched into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown run to spread the Wildcats’ lead. The extra point made it 14-0 with 2:50 left in the first quarter.
Feaster found the end zone for the second time when he took a pitch 62 yards to spread Waskom’s lead to 21-0 with 11:21 left in the second quarter.
Only one play after Waskom’s defense made a stop on fourth down, Hamilton went up the middle for the 50-yard score. That spread the Wildcats’ lead to 28-0 with 834 left in the first half.
Waskom forced another turnover on downs before the offense found its way into Arp territory. Watson then found a wide open Gonzalez for a 39-yard strike to spread the Wildcats’ lead to 35-0 with 3:52 left until halftime.
With 56 seconds left, the Wildcats found the end zone one more time before halftime when Watson went up the middle for a 29-yard score on the quarterback keeper. That spread Waskom’s lead to 42-0 as the two teams headed to the locker rooms for the halftime break. At the half, Waskom had 353 yards total offense while holding Arp to 29 yards.
The second half had a running clock.
Waskom’s defense recovered an Arp fumble on the first drive of the second half. The Wildcats’ first drive resulted in a 16-yard touchdown run on another keeper from Watson. That gave Waskom a 49-0 lead with 5:52 left in the third quarter.
Zay Thomas found the end zone from 14 yards out. The extra point gave Waskom a 56-0 lead with 10:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers avoided the shutout when Ladd connected with Spradlin for a 34-yard touchdown. The PAT was no good. That was the final score of the night as the Wildcats sealed up the 56-6 win.
Keeling added he like production from both sides of the ball.
“It kind of goes hand-in-hand,” he offered. “You kind of get momentum coming off your defense. They got a couple stops there early and we were able to get quick scores and it kind of snowballs from there.”
The Wildcats are slated to return to action Friday for homecoming when play host to Ore City to open up district play. Arp will be home against Quitman.
“We’re inducting the 2013 semifinal team into the Hall of Fame,” Keeling said. “That group will all be back so we’re glad to see all those guys make it back.”
That game is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m.