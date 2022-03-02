Errors proved costly for the Wiley College baseball team as its lead slipped away late in a 5-4 loss against Southwestern Assemblies of God University Tuesday at Airport Park.
The Wildcats (1-15-1) took the lead in the bottom of the third. Trey Perkins reached on a fielder’s choice bunt. A wild pitch and a balk advanced him to third. He came home when Timmie Russell lined a triple to the center field wall. Allan Mendoza brought home Russell with a sacrifice fly to center field.
In the fifth inning, Wiley College looked to add to its lead. Perkins and Russell started the inning with base hits. A sacrifice bunt by Mendoza moved them into scoring position. Jhan Carlos Javier loaded the bases with a walk. Donovan Rice brought home Perkins after he made SAGU’s pitcher Grant McManus throw several pitches for a walk.A double play ended the inning.
The Lions (12-3) scored in the sixth with three hits. With the bases loaded, Traylon Ansley turned a double play to end the inning. With one out in the seventh, Matt Daiy walked. He stole second and third and scored on a single. Ben Bills tied the game with a double to the left-center field gap.
Isaac Burciaga got a strikeout to start the eighth but the ball wasn’t secured. Donovan Rice dropped the throw which allowed Cale Hendricks to reach. He stole second and scored on a throwing error when Justin De Los Santos laid down a sacrifice bunt. A ground ball scored another run.
Wiley College rallied in the ninth. Perkins walked and Jaylon Burrell singled. The Wildcats made an out on the bases as Perkins was thrown out. Burrell took second on the throw. He would score on an error. Javier advanced to second on a passed ball but that’s where he stayed as the game ended on a ground out.
Jacob Perez and Russell each had two hits helping the Wildcats out-hit the Lions 10-9. Eight got base hits. The Wildcats made contact in most of their at-bats as they only struck out four times. Daniel Cox made his second start on the mound and went four innings. He limited the Lions to two hits and struck out three.
The Wildcats will resume Red River Athletic Conference play against Louisiana State University-Alexandria on Friday. The Generals split their first two conference series. They dropped two of three at Louisiana Christian University and swept Huston-Tillotson University at home.
LSU-Alexandria (6-5, 4-2) ranks near the bottom of the conference with .242 batting average. It ranks in the top half of the conference with nine home runs. Peyton Marcantel leads the Generals with a .345 batting average. He has five extra-base hits, five runs batted in and three runs scored. Bryson Broussard is hitting .323. He hit three home runs with six RBIs and eight runs scored.
On the mound, the Generals have the third best earned run average in the conference at 4.07. They have walked the fewest batters in conference with 26. LSU-Alexandria is averaging 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Seth Trahan is 1-0 in three starts with a 1.69 ERA. He struck out 14 in 16 innings. Hunter Meche is the reigning Red River Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week. He picked up his first win with a complete game against Huston-Tillotson. He has struck out 16 in 16 innings.