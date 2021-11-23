The Wiley College men’s basketball team’s shots started falling at the end of the first half en route to an 81-67 victory over Arlington Baptist University Monday at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (6-3) win their second straight game by double digits and improve to 6-0 at Alumni Gymnasium. They outshot the Patriots 51.7 percent to 34.8 percent. Out of Arlington Baptist’s 69 attempts, 31 were from 3-point territory – which it only hit 11. Wiley College turned away seven shots. Wiley College dominated the glass with 50-27 with 15 coming on offense and leading to 17 points.
Five Wiley College players finished with double-figures. Timothy Holland led the team with 18 while contributing a team-high eight rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal. Michael Aiken who earned Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week, tallied 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kimar Edwards and Joshua Mullins each put up 11 points coming off the bench. Demarius Houston added 10 points, four rebounds and a team-high three steals.
At the beginning of the first half, the Wildcats struggled hitting shots as they were below 30 percent at one point. They trailed by as many as five. Travis Burrus hit a jumper with 6:09 left to pull Wiley College within one. After a turnover by the Patriots, Demarius Houston gave the Wildcats the lead with a 3-pointer. A second chance bucket by Edwards and another three by Houston capped an 11-0 run – which put them up by seven. Mullins scored most of his points in the final two minutes of the half to help Wiley College hold an 11-point halftime advantage.
The Wildcats led by as many as 18 in the second half. Arlington Baptist got within nine but jumpers by Aiken and Deonte Spencer pushed Wiley College’s advantage to double-digits.
Wiley College will return to action on Dec. 4 for an exhibition game at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Stephen F. Austin State University.