HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Wiley College baseball team had four players record multiple hits and solid pitching performances by Joe O’Bryant Jr., Jalen Porter and Roman Sorrell to take the finale 9-3 over Champion Christian College on Wednesday.
The Wildcats (2-32-1) picked up their first win since Feb. 19.
They had their second highest offensive output. Marquis Kuykendall went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI single in the third. He also scored a run and stole two bases. Colby Chilek went 2-for-4 with an RBI single that gave Wiley College the lead and a run. Jaylon Burrell went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Dennis Everson II went 2-for-4 with a run and RBI. Traylon Ansley reached base four times with a hit, run and RBI.
Wiley College’s pitchers didn’t allow an extra base hit and scattered eight hits. O’Bryant pitched the first two innings, allowing a run on two hits and struck out two to earn his second win. Porter threw three scoreless innings and struck out four. Sorrell tossed the last two innings and struck out two.
The Wildcats took control in the third inning as they scored nine runs and sent 15 batters to the plate. Jacob Perez led off the third with a single. Jaylon Burrell reached on an error and Traylon Ansley walked to load the bases. Perez tied the game on a balk by Champion Christian’s Darius Gaston. Eight players batted before the Tigers recorded an out. Wiley College brought home three runs on walks. It walked eight times in the game.
The Tigers (10-19) tried to rally in the seventh, loading the bases with no outs. Sorrell got a ground ball, caught a line drive and threw out the runner at first to end the game.
Wiley College fell 3-2 in the first game despite out-hitting Champion Christian 6-5. Traylon Ansley gave it the lead with his third home run of the season in the second inning. Two walks helped the Tigers tie the game in the second. An error set up another run.
Chilek led off the fifth with a double. With two outs, Allan Mendoza singled and Perez singled home Bryce Garrett, who courtesy ran for Chilek, tied the game. The Wildcats gave up a home run in the bottom of the fifth and weren’t able to rally. Two runners were caught stealing.
Chilek had two hits. Jhan Carlos Javier also got a hit. Nick Mooney made his first career start and went three innings – striking out two. Burciaga pitched the rest of the game.
The Wildcats will resume Red River Athletic Conference play with a three-game series at Texas College on Friday and Saturday. First pitch on both days will be 11 a.m. The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Steers (0-21, 0-21) are searching for their first victory since March 2020 and are on a 23-game losing streak. This season they’ve been outscored 489-14 and been shutout in 12 games. Texas College has only scored more than two runs in two games.
At the plate, the Steers are hitting .126. Dillion Fisk leads the team with a .184 batting average and seven hits. He also leads the team on the mound with 12 strikeouts. Bobby Stevenson has a home run and four runs batted in. Devon Boyd has a home run and two RBI.
On the mound, the Steers have a 30.06 earned-run average and given up 26 home runs. Fisk has the lowest ERA at 21.18. Texas College walked 201 batters and struck out 48. Defensively, Texas College has a .874 fielding percentage – the lowest in the Red River Athletic Conference.